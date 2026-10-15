Why Arsenal Left William Saliba Out of 2026–27 Team Photo

Something was off when Arsenal published their official squad photograph for 2026–27.

It featured 24 players—among them a slightly awkward-looking Max Dowman—the Premier League trophy and Community Shield, and a proud Mikel Arteta.

But William Saliba, a cornerstone of Arsenal’s improvement and, ultimately, their success as England’s soccer champions last season for the first time in 22 years, was missing.

Saliba was a slow-burn investment for the Gunners, signed as a teenager in 2019 but not becoming a first-team regular until three years later. His injury absence during the final months of 2022–23 was a major factor in Arsenal’s collapse in that title race, losing out to Manchester City, and there is no question that he’s among the best center backs in the world.

But a back injury sustained during the 2026 World Cup means Saliba is yet to kick a ball this season. And that was also the unfortunate reason behind his omission from the team photograph. Arsenal were quick to explain the player’s absence. It was nothing sinister, but the scheduled shoot clashed with a pre-existing medical appointment for Saliba.

Due to a medical appointment, William Saliba was not available this afternoon. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 14, 2026

When Will Saliba Return From Injury?

William Saliba last played on July 14. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Saliba suffered his injury, seemingly aggravating a pre-exiting back complaint, in France’s semifinal loss to Spain at AT&T Stadium on July 14 and was loosely ruled out for an “extended period.” That has bled into months, but the 25-year-old is potentially nearing the end of his recovery.

Saliba resumed individual training on grass, always a significant step in any major rehabilitation, in early October. Arteta’s recent update on the situation gave fans reason for optimism.

“We’re managing that load. He’s building his capacity to good standards, and let’s see in the next few weeks,” the Gunners boss explained.

“We’re still talking about weeks. When that happens, it’s very different whether he would play just before or just after [the next international break in November]. I cannot tell you exactly.”

Arsenal visit Liverpool at Anfield on Nov. 1, but their final two fixtures before the November international window are Slavia Prague (Nov. 4) and Hull City (Nov. 7). The Gunners return to action following that break on Nov. 21 against Newcastle United on the road.

Arsenal signed Ezri Konsa during the summer in the knowledge that Saliba would be ruled out for some time. The former Aston Villa defender has filled in admirably, but the sooner Arsenal can reintegrate one of the premier defenders in world soccer, the better.