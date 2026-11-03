Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa: Catalans Finally Lift 18-Game European Curse

Under a torrential downpour at the Camp Nou, Barcelona had no problem defeating Aston Villa 3–0 to return to winning ways in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The hosts pounced first like they have almost religiously this season inside the opening 10 minutes. Barcelona capitalized on an egregious João Gomes turnover, as Lamine Yamal received the Brazilian’s erred pass and converted it into the first goal of the match with a curling finish.

Hansi Flick’s side was the better team the rest of the first half but couldn’t create clear chances that extended its advantage. The visitors had their moments but couldn’t convert their opportunities and Barça maintained their one-goal advantage at the break.

Barcelona pressed the accelerator to begin the second half and doubled their lead 53 minutes in when Raphinha resumed his sensational season, firing a shot that took a slight deflection as it went between Pau Torres’s legs and tucked into the bottom corner. A little over 10 minutes later, the Brazilian decided the game when he tapped-in his brace from a quality João Cancelo cross.

The lopsided advantage allowed Flick to replace some of his key stars and Barcelona cruised to the finish line. Still, there were significant celebrations after the final whistle since the Catalans finally ended a dreadful 18-game run and kept their first Champions League clean sheet since April 2025.

The Catalans are firmly inside the top eight in the league phase standings and now turn their attention to a crucial La Liga clash against Atlético Madrid before the November international break.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Lamine Yamal continues to make history before turning 20. | David Ramos/UEFA/Getty Images

It seems like every game he plays, Yamal breaks another record. Against Aston Villa, the Barcelona No. 10 bagged his 14th career Champions League goal, breaking a tie with Kylian Mbappé for the most in the history of the competition by a player before turning 20.

Since his first European strike against Monaco in the first match of the 2024–25 season, Yamal has slowly but surely become an absolute force in front of goal. After bagging four Champions League goals in 2024–25 and six in 2025–26, the teenager has three in four games this season.

Even when he’s not delivering his best performances, now more than ever before in his career, Yamal still seems capable of producing a goal in an instant—as evidenced by his strike that momentarily leveled the scoring against Paris Saint-Germain last time out in Europe.

Yamal leaves Mbappé behind as the top goalscoring teenager in Europe’s premier club competition. Erling Haaland completes the podium with 10 strikes. With the Spaniard not turning 20 until next summer, he has the rest of this season to pad his advantage in a record that surely won’t be topped anytime soon.

The season is still in its infancy, but Yamal is up to seven Champions League goal contributions already, just three shy of his high mark from a season ago and already matching his total assist tally with four. Yamal is well on his way to the most prolific statistical season of his career, and after adding another achievement to his extensive list of records, he’s already making his personal case for the 2027 Ballon d’Or.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Raphinha is up to 19 goals in all competitions this season. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—8.3: García is essentially playing as a third center back this season, routinely playing 20 yards outside his own penalty area to be effective as a sweeper when opponents try to play long balls behind the backline. Brilliant the one time he had to intervene between the sticks.

RB: Brian Fariñas—6.8: Another very solid showing from the La Masia graduate, once again playing out of position at right back in his second appearance for the senior team. At times caught out of position, but he was nearly flawless in possession.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.5: Was put in emergency situations more often than he probably would’ve liked but mostly handled his business, before completely dominating in the second half.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.6: One of his best performances of the campaign, besting the powerful Nicolas Jackson in the majority of their one-on-one duels and deploying the high line expertly on a handful of occasions.

LB: João Cancelo—8.2: A poor first half elevated concerns about his recent drop in form. Still, he improved significantly after the break and delivered a beautiful assist for Barça’s third.

CM: Rodri—7.0: Uncomfortable for much of his cameo, even if he managed to bypass Villa’s press with some really nice switches of play. Still, it wasn’t his best performance and was somewhat surprisingly hooked at halftime.

CM: Pedri—6.9: Like his partner in midfield, Pedri struggled to control the game for Barça, with the ball barely passing through the middle of the pitch at times, making for an extremely vertical affair.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.4: After avoiding a serious injury from a dangerous early challenge, Yamal was there to take advantage of an Aston Villa blunder to open the scoring with a fine finish.

AM: Fermín López—8.2: Essential to Barcelona’s incredibly effective press on the night and continues his productive season with yet another assist.

LW: Anthony Gordon—7.8: Took a trip back to his Premier League days and rekindled his battle with Matty Cash down the left. Although he struggled to win one-on-one, he linked up well all game and nearly bagged a goal thanks to his strong pressing.

ST: Raphinha—9.0: Probably the first time he experienced the frustration many center forwards do when they lack the service required to make an impact. Still, the first time he had a chance to fire a shot, he doubled Barcelona’s advantage early in the second half and then completed his brace with a true poacher’s finish.

SUB: Marc Bernal (46’ for Rodri)—6.4: Fine cameo from Bernal, who received the applause after a couple of nice turns and even better passes.

SUB: Gavi (69’ for Fermín López)—6.3: Characteristically industrious and energetic since his introduction, but the rest of the team preferred to recycle possession rather than look for a fourth.

SUB: Frenkie de Jong (70’ for Pedri)—6.1: Completed 16 of the 17 passes he attempted.

SUB: Gabriel Jesus (70’ for Raphinha)—7.1: Clearly still bothered by the careless giveaway that led to Barça losing El Clásico, Jesus defended with all he could, tracking opponents deep to recover the ball. Had a couple of very nice nutmegs and attacking actions.

SUB: Alejandro Balde (82’ for Fariñas)—N/A

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Dominik Livaković (GK), Álex Campos, Guillem Víctor, Orian Goren, Hamza Abdelkarim, Karim Adeyemi.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Rodri had a lackluster showing against Aston Villa. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

For the third time in four games, Rodri looked far from his best and significantly struggled to balance Barcelona, resulting in the game becoming an end-to-end affair for long stretches. To make matters worse, Rodri left the game with apparent calf discomfort. Not a great sign with a marquee clash against Atlético Madrid looming.

looked far from his best and significantly struggled to balance Barcelona, resulting in the game becoming an end-to-end affair for long stretches. To make matters worse, Rodri left the game with apparent calf discomfort. Not a great sign with a marquee clash against Atlético Madrid looming. The highly scrutinized center back pairing of Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín finally produced a near flawless defensive performance in Europe that resulted in a clean sheet. The long run of games conceding a goal appeared to take a toll mentally, so lifting the clean sheet curse will surely boost the duo’s confidence moving forward.

and finally produced a near flawless defensive performance in Europe that resulted in a clean sheet. The long run of games conceding a goal appeared to take a toll mentally, so lifting the clean sheet curse will surely boost the duo’s confidence moving forward. With two more goals today, Raphinha has matched Robert Lewandowski as the joint-third top goalscorer in Barcelona’s Champions League history with 23 goals. His brace also saw him leave behind fellow Brazilians Neymar and Rivaldo on the same list. He’s now just two goals behind Luis Suárez in second and will surely overtake him this season. Simply put, Raphinha is already an all-time great Barcelona player.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Comfortable Win

For the second game in a row, Barcelona over-performed their xG of 1.98 , something that was a rarity early in the campaign.

, something that was a rarity early in the campaign. The hosts manufactured three goals from eight shots on goal out of 16 total attempts , limiting Aston Villa to just one shot on goal all game and an xG of 0.72.

, limiting all game and an xG of 0.72. Barcelona kept a Champions League clean sheet for the first time in 18 games, a run in which they conceded 34 goals. They last kept a clean sheet in the 4–0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the 2024–25 quarterfinals.

Statistic Barcelona Aston Villa Posession 65% 35% Expected Goals (xG) 1.98 0.72 Total Shots 16 9 Shots on Target 8 1 Big Chances 5 1 Pass Accuracy 92% 80% Fouls 14 9 Corners 4 8