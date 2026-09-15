Why Bruno Fernandes Wasn’t Sent Off for ‘Petulant’ Kick on Phil Foden

Premier League referees’ chief Howard Webb dismissed Bruno Fernandes’s kick out on Phil Foden as “petulant” rather than “violent,” a distinction which spared Manchester United’s captain a red card in Sunday’s derby.

Foden wasn’t quite so fortunate.

Manchester City’s playmaker clashed with his United counterpart midway through the first half. Foden crumpled over the ball and received two distinct jabs from the foot of Fernandes. Before referee Michael Oliver could issue any punishment, the English midfielder dished out his own interpretation of rough justice, flinging his studs toward Fernandes’s chest.

A red card was swiftly dished out to Foden, who was angrily ushered off the pitch by his teammates. Even City manager Enzo Maresca admitted that his player had been fairly punished for a lapse of judgement. However, in the eyes of the Italian coach, Fernandes should have been condemned to the same fate. “Phil’s card is a red card,” Maresca told assembled media in the aftermath of a battling 1–0 win at Old Trafford, “but I also think the same action is a red card by Bruno.”

Webb disagreed.

The Small Difference Between Foden and Fernandes’s Kicks

Bruno Fernandes (top) and Phil Foden were both guilty of lapses in judgement. | Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/Getty Images

“I agree with the red card for Phil Foden,” referees’ chief Webb explained on a new episode of Match Officials Mic’d Up. “He kicks out with force into the upper body of Bruno Fernandes.

“Now, when you look at the footage, there is that petulant kick by Bruno Fernandes into the backside of Foden. It is more petulant than violent.

“To be violent conduct, it has to have excessive force or brutality. When you look at that, particularly in full speed, it doesn’t have those elements. So therefore, this would be a yellow card offense.”

Ultimately, this is a case of interpretation and a decision that the VAR were never going to overrule—this subjective call is hardly a “clear and obvious error.” The same, however, cannot be said for the other flashpoint on Sunday.

Why VAR Missed ‘Obvious’ Offside Call

Enzo Fernández (center, diving) was at the center of the controversy. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

United’s derby defeat had scarcely concluded by the time Pro Ref admitted VAR’s wrongful decision to award Erling Haaland’s winner for City. As the governing body explained a little too late for Michael Carrick’s liking, Enzo Fernández should have been deemed to be interfering with play when he dived in front of Lisandro Martínez from an offside position. United’s seething manager insisted: “It’s as obvious as it gets.”

Webb accepted the error while offering some insight into how video assistant referee Matt Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus had made such a blunder.

“The VAR gets super-focused on Haaland,” Webb explained. “He establishes he’s onside, he thinks that’s a good goal. He doesn’t truly evaluate the full impact of Fernández’s position. He has a look to see if he touches the ball, because then that relates to potentially knocking it to Haaland, who goes on to score.

“In that moment, he gets tunnel vision. It’s down to the rest of his team to pull him out of that tunnel, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen on this occasion.”

Webb brandished the whole affair “really disappointing,” one of the few things that Carrick could agree with.