Why Carabao Cup Third Round Draw Has Extra Significance for Man Utd, Tottenham Stars

Andy Robertson’s Liverpool reunion at Anfield has been brought forward more than three months by the Carabao Cup third-round draw.

Robertson joined Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent when his Reds contract expired at the end of June. But while the Premier League fixture list had set a date of Dec. 19 for the Scotland international’s first return to Anfield since then, Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup draw means it will now happen in mid-September instead.

Liverpool and Spurs will face off for a place in the fourth round of the competition in the week commencing Monday, Sept. 14.

Robertson last played at Anfield as a visiting player a decade ago, for Hull City in a 5–1 defeat in Sept. 2016. In the intervening 10 years, he made 378 Liverpool appearances, twice winning the Premier League, and collecting Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup medals.

The 32-year-old left back made his Spurs debut in last weekend’s humbling Premier League opener against Brentford, playing all 90 minutes of the surprising 3–0 defeat.

The Carabao Cup draw has thrown out a similar consequence for Carlos Baleba, Manchester United’s newest recruit. The Cameroonian midfielder made the switch from Brighton & Hove Albion this week in a deal that could reach $95 million (£70 million) and could now face his former team almost immediately, rather than having to wait until January.

United will host the Seagulls in the same week as Liverpool host Spurs. It is four months before the teams were due to meet in the Premier League, with that first reunion for Baleba not scheduled until Jan. 2, 2027 at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Given that this cup tie will be played at Old Trafford, Baleba still must wait until January before he gets to return to his old turf. This week, the 22-year-old put out a heartfelt video message to Brighton fans on social media, reflecting on how much the club means to him.

2026–27 Carabao Cup Third-Round Draw

One team will lift this trophy at Wembley in March 2027. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup third round, Manchester City will play host to Norwich City in what threatens to be a one-sided match against a struggling EFL Championship side.

Arsenal face Ipswich Town at Portman Road, while Chelsea will have to play Leeds United if they can navigate a second-round tie against Luton Town on Thursday.

Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs. Norwich City

Sunderland vs. Hull City

Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal

Coventry City vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Lincoln City

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea/Luton Town vs. Leeds United

Millwall vs. Newcastle United

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield United

Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leyton Orient vs. Bradford City

Reading vs. Brentford

Peterborough United vs. Barnsley

West Ham United vs. Fulham/AFC Wimbledon