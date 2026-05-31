Why Christian Pulisic Is Not the USMNT’s World Cup Captain

Christian Pulisic has enjoyed the nickname “Captain America,” among many other monikers in his career as one of the greatest U.S.-born soccer players. Yet, he won’t captain the U.S. men’s national team on home soil this summer.

After wearing the captain’s armband—the signature piece of captaincy in soccer—29 times across his 84 USMNT appearances, he was stripped of the opportunity before the 2026 World Cup in favor of veteran center back Tim Ream.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino tipped 38-year-old Ream, who has 80 total caps, as the group’s leader for the co-hosted World Cup, choosing the one with the most veteran voice as opposed to the one with the brightest spotlight.

“Tim is my captain, he’s the captain of the USMNT,” Pochettino said after naming Ream to the role. “He has the experience, he has the capacity to be the leader we want. A positive leader.”

While some captains are chosen via team vote, Pochettino opted to award Ream the captaincy at his own discretion, with the Charlotte FC and former Premier League defender having played a key role in his defensive setups since Pochettino took over in 2024.

“I am so grateful he is with us. He is a great captain not only on the field but more importantly off the field,” Pochettino added. “For me, one of the most important things is to connect with the players, through the players with more experience. He’s amazing, we’re so lucky to have a player like him, with his personality, who helps young players evolve.”

Does a Captain Matter in Soccer?

Tim Ream will become the oldest player to play for the USMNT at a World Cup. | Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Captains in soccer have been a cornerstone of the European game, with stars often maintaining the role for years and even decades. In the U.S., though, the honor isn’t seen in the same way, and each of Pulisic, Ream and Tyler Adams has worn the armband in their time with the national team.

“At the end of the day, it’s still a whole team who has to go out there, and we are all family, like brothers,” midfielder Weston McKennie told The Athletic. “We love each other like family, it doesn’t matter who you put on an armband, everyone’s going to go out there and fight just the same.”

The captain in soccer is responsible for the pre-game handshake and coin toss and serves as the primary avenue of contact with the referee, the latter being a role that is largely invisible in the modern game, with many players interacting with officials.

Pulisic, though, could still have captaincy moments at the World Cup. Unlike many other sports, a captain needs to be on the field at all times, meaning if Ream is not among the players in the game, another player—potentially Pulisic—would have to serve as captain.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC