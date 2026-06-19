Why Christian Pulisic Isn’t Playing for the USMNT vs. Australia—World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Christian Pulisic was “a little bit sad” to miss the U.S. men’s national team’s second group stage game against Australia on Friday with a calf issue, but was at pains to paint a positive picture for his future progress.

The star of the USMNT’s raucous first half against Paraguay last week had to be taken off during the interval after a whack on his left leg aggravated an existing problem. Pochettino and Pulisic’s teammates played down the severity of the setback, but the clash with the Socceroos in Seattle proved to be too early for the fleet-footed forward.

“Christian is not available,” Pochettino told Fox Sports. “His evolution is really well. Today he was training in the morning in the training camp, and I think the feelings are good. Hope that, as soon as possible, he can be ready to be selected again and to be part of the team.”

“Of course, [he’s] a little bit sad,” Pochettino added, “because he wanted to stay, he wanted to participate today, but it’s still so early.”

USMNT Confirmed Lineup vs. Australia

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Starting XI (4-3-3): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergiño Dest, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi.

Substitutes: Matt Turner (GK), Chris Brady (GK), Auston Trusty, Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson, Gio Reyna, Sebastian Berhalter, Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright, Cristian Roldan, Max Arfsten, Alex Zendejas.

When Pulisic was forced off against Paraguay, Pochettino shifted the versatile Malik Tillman onto the left wing and dropped Sebastian Berhalter into midfield. The Vancouver Whitecaps star remained on the bench for Friday’s encounter, as did Gio Reyna—arguably the next most likely Pulisic replacement—as Pochettino instead plumped for traditional center forward Ricardo Pepi.

The prolific PSV Eindhoven striker has typically been directly competing with Folarin Balogun for the No. 9 position, only starting alongside his fellow forward twice before. The last time Pochettino lined up with both strikers was against New Zealand in September 2024. Ironically enough, Pulisic scored the USMNT’s only goal that day.

Pochettino’s Message for Pulisic’s Teammate

Mauricio Pochettino has gone with the team he thinks will get the job done. | Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

The Pulisic hype is no new phenomenon but went into overdrive when he actually delivered a performance befitting his billing in that World Cup opener. Now that the star man for the Stars and Stripes is not available, it would be easy for panic to set in.

However, Pochettino was quick to shift the spotlight on the Americans who would take to the field. “Now we need to be focused on our team, on the players that are going to play and we have ahead a very important game,” he warned. “Australia is going to be really tough.”

Without Pulisic, it will be even tougher. But fortunately, there are other players for Pochettino to call upon.

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