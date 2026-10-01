Why Cristiano Ronaldo Isn’t Playing for Portugal vs. Denmark

An extended three-week international break promised Cristiano Ronaldo the opportunity to inch toward his 1,000th career goal for club and country. Instead, things have gone worryingly awry.

Jorge Jesus named the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in his first-ever Portugal squad for four UEFA Nations League matches, the first of which Ronaldo started as the Seleção das Quinas beat Wales 1–0 courtesy of João Félix’s deflected effort.

However, Ronaldo seriously struggled despite Portugal tasting victory. After missing a string of presentable chances and seeing a goal ruled out for offside, his 234th international appearance ended in an early substitution.

The 41-year-old was unused during the subsequent 2–1 victory over Norway and will now miss the remaining two matches of the international period, including Portugal’s away day at Denmark on Friday.

So, why is Ronaldo not involved?

Why Ronaldo Won’t Play Against Denmark

Ronaldo has thrown yet another tantrum. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ronaldo won’t be involved in the clash with Denmark because he’s no longer a member of the Portugal roster. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon had chosen to leave the current camp.

The reason for his departure stems from a rift with new manager Jesus, who had previously managed Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Following his poor performance against Wales, Ronaldo was relegated to the bench for the victory over Norway and replaced by Gonçalo Ramos—who subsequently scored. However, Jesus admitted in his postgame press conference that Ronaldo was told he would be used as a substitute in Olso, only for the manager to change his mind during the match as his side protected a narrow lead.

“I can promise whatever I want, I’m the coach,” Jesus said. “No player will ever make a decision for me.”

Ronaldo, though, hasn’t taken it well. Despite Jesus claiming there was “no issue” between the pair, the Portugal captain swiftly decided to leave the camp early and has since posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

“After the press conference of the National Team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the National Team camp,” Ronaldo wrote on social media.

“In due time, I will tell all the Portuguese about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, which I always dedicated myself to.

“Now it’s time to wish good luck to Portugal and all my teammates, without exception.”

Not only will Ronaldo miss the game against Denmark, he will also sit out the subsequent clash at home to Norway this Sunday—barring a remarkable U-turn.

Is This the End for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo has considered retirement already. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images.

The latest saga involving Ronaldo thrusts his future with Portugal into significant doubt, especially after he admitted considering international retirement following a disappointing World Cup.

“Yes I did,” replied Ronaldo when asked if he’d thought about quitting. “Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.

“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I’m not doing anything here.

“I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.”

Whether the relationship between Jesus and Ronaldo can be repaired remains to be seen, with the next international break not until November.

While many believe Portugal should move on from their iconic sharpshooter, who arguably makes the team worse with his presence, such a sour end to his international career would be unfitting of his status as one of the world’s greatest ever players and a national hero.