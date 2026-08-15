Reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Nassr will have to kick off their title defense without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Riyadh-based outfit closed out the 2025–26 season with a storybook ending. After seven years without a league title, Al Nassr finally got over the line on the last matchday of the season, defeating Damac 4–1 to be crowned Saudi champions at long last.

It was the first major trophy Ronaldo lifted with the club since he made the move to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022. The triumph was the perfect way to send off Jorge Jesus, who left his post at Al-Awwal Park to become the new Portugal men’s national team manager.

Now under former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, Al Nassr are hoping to pick up right they left off and begin the 2026–27 season with three points against Al Fateh. Except they will be without their leading goalscorer Ronaldo.

Why Ronaldo Is Not Playing Against Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out on Saturday. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Ronaldo is sitting out against Al Fateh on Saturday because the forward only just joined up with the team a few days ago. The 41-year-old missed the entire preseason following the 2026 World Cup and then his recent marriage to long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez.

Postecoglou previously teased Ronaldo could feature in the team’s season opener, saying “Ronaldo is always ready” in his pregame press conference. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is being given some extra time to regain his match fitness before getting thrown into action.

Without Ronaldo available, Postecoglou instead opted for Abdullah Al-Hamdan to lead his line alongside João Félix. The latter will look to build on an impressive debut campaign in a yellow shirt; Félix bagged 26 goals and 18 assists en route to Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League title.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, led the team with 30 goals last season, 28 of which came in the Saudi top flight. It wasn’t enough for the Golden Boot, though; that honor went to Al Qadsiah forward Julián Quiñones for his 33 goals.

When Will Ronaldo Make His 2026–27 Debut for Al Nassr?

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Cristiano Ronaldo. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo is expected to return on Friday, Aug. 21, against Al Riyadh. The Real Madrid legend will then have had a full week of training to get prepared to play his first minutes since Portugal crashed out of the World Cup in the round of 16 against Spain.

Al Nassr have a King’s Cup match against Al Diriyah on Tuesday, Aug. 18, but Ronaldo’s services should not be needed for the midweek clash. All signs indicate Postecoglou will save his superstar forward for the team’s next league match.

Ronaldo will be eager to get back to action after an underwhelming World Cup. The Portugal captain only scored three goals in this summer’s showpiece event, and two came in the group stage against Uzbekistan.

It was likely the last chance for five-time Ballon d’Or winner to lift the one trophy alluding his cabinet. Now, he will turn his attention back to domestic action and continue his pursuit of scoring 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo currently has 976 to his name, which means he could reach the milestone this season in the Saudi capital.