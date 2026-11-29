Arsenal know that Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City could have a huge impact on the Premier League title race, but the Gunners will have to cope without influential midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice had started all Arsenal’s 11 Premier League games so far this season and played 90 minutes in the 1–1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in midweek, sitting behind only Gabriel and David Raya for total minutes played for the Gunners this season.

His absence from Sunday’s matchday squad comes as a huge blow to Arsenal, with Mikel Merino coming in to replace the Englishman in what promises to be a massive game for both teams.

Here’s what we know about his absence.

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Arsenal Confirmed Lineup vs. Man City

Starting XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimarães, Merino; Madueke, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Substitutes: Kepa, Hincapié, White, Mosquera, Saliba, Eze, Gyökeres, Dowman, Lewis-Skelly.

Mikel Arteta Explains Rice Absence

Rice needs a brief spell on the sidelines. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Rice’s absence is down to injury.

“He had a huge impact against Dortmund and he’s tried, but the game came too soon unfortunately and he’s not fit,” Arteta confessed.

Keen to ease concerns over his star midfielder, Arteta insisted he expects to see Rice back in action very soon, but the timing of Sunday’s match means he had to miss out.

“It was more like a dead leg and he could not contract the quad,” Arteta explained. “It’s a matter of days [until he is back].”

The verstile Merino, who also has 11 Premier League appearances to his name, comes in to make just his second start in the competition this season.

“We had these [injury] issues in the past,” Arteta added. “Mikel brings completely different qualities. He’s an intelligent player, a real threat in the opposition box.”

With Brighton & Hove Albion losing to Newcastle United earlier on Sunday, Arsenal have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the standings to nine points with victory. Defeat, however, would see City move just three points behind.