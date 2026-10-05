Why End of Wrexham Women’s Unbeaten Run Could Actually Be a Good Thing

Wrexham Women’s unbeaten start to the new Adran Premier season came to an end at the weekend as they suffered a dramatic 3–2 defeat at home to The New Saints.

Wrexham fought back from two goals down to level the scores in stoppage time, only for Fiona Barry to score a spectacular winner in the final seconds and secure a memorable away win for the visitors.

The result brought Wrexham’s unbeaten start to the season to an end, while TNS’s perfect record continued as they moved top of the table with five wins from their opening five matches. Jenny Sugarman was quick to stress at fulltime that the title is not decided after five games, while club captain Jodie Bartle reiterated that the season is a “marathon, not a sprint.”

Wrexham Face Fresh Challenge For Title

Wrexham saw their flawless start to the league season end dramatically. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham remain favorites to win the league title they claimed for the first time in March, but this time it would appear TNS, rather than Cardiff City, are their main rivals for the accolade. For a top flight which only has eight teams, that can only be a good thing for the development of the domestic game, even if it is tough for Wrexham to take right now.

“When the season started this year, there was just more expectation of Wrexham,” former Wrexham defender and current pundit Mia Roberts told Sports Illustrated. “Especially after what they did in the Champions League as well over the summer, and the signings they've made. Wrexham were by far and away the favorites to not only win the league, but probably both cup competitions as well.”

Jenny Sugarman’s side have already been playing competitive matches for three months, since their debut European campaign ended at the hands of Latvian side Riga FC in the Women’s Champions League qualifying second round. There was also extensive investment in the squad over the summer, with a host of new recruits arriving.

One of those signings, Natasha Thomas, thought she had rescued a precious point against TNS with her seventh league goal of the season, while Wrexham also added former Manchester City midfielder Millie Davies to their squad last month.

Wrexham hope those additions will help them go a step further in Europe next season, but that will only happen if they manage to win the Adran Premier again. It is far easier said than done.

It's a marathon, not a sprint.



We will see you all next week down in Swansea, Cochion 🫶



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/olw7THU6kj — Wrexham AFC Women (@WrexhamAFCWomen) October 4, 2026

Roberts added: “TNS have proven that they’re going to be right with us, and that’s what we want to see. I think Cardiff have certainly dropped off, which you would expect after the manager Iain Darbyshire moved on over the summer.

“Swansea, too. I have to say I was really impressed with Swansea. They’re at a new ground, and they’re also building something really good there under Yzzy Taylor. I think it would be great for Wrexham to run away with this league, but equally, you want to see that competitiveness. The 7–0, 8–1 wins week in, week out—who are they really benefiting?

“Obviously, it’s great that we’d be winning by those sorts of margins, and we have beaten teams by those margins already this season. There’s that bigger picture in terms of the Welsh women’s game. I think it’s going to be a real race.”

Wrexham Women were backed by a bumper crowd of roughly 700 fans at The Rock over the weekend, with the Red Dragons the first women’s team in the Welsh leagues to outright own their own stadium.

Position Team Goal Difference Points 1. The New Saints +19 15 2. Wrexham +19 12 3. Swansea City +8 12 4. Cardiff City +6 9 5. Briton Ferry +1 7 6. Cardiff Met -9 4 7. Aberystwyth Town -19 0 8. Barry Town -25 0

The foundations are in place for another incredible season, and Roberts believes the experience of already winning the league once could make all the difference when the campaign reaches its conclusion.

She added: “That squad that Jenny has at her disposal is arguably the strongest we’ve seen in the Welsh domestic game. I look at it and you see the likes of, obviously, Katie Barker and what she’s already done. Natasha Thomas coming in, formerly Ipswich’s leading goalscorer, Lydia Sallaway. These players have got such great records, not only now in a Wrexham shirt, but also previously.

“With that double trophy experience from last year, if TNS are the ones, if it does become a bit of a two-horse race, I think that goes in Wrexham’s favor massively because they’ve been there and done it. Whereas TNS haven't had that recency in the league. So maybe that’s the difference.

“I hope it’s exciting. I hope it goes down to the wire, and I hope it goes Wrexham’s way.”