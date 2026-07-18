Why Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane Aren’t Playing for England vs. France—World Cup

If anyone was in any doubt as to how much importance Thomas Tuchel places on finishing third at the 2026 World Cup, his decision to leave Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham out of the starting XI against France on Saturday made it abundantly clear.

Heading into the newly-branded Bronze Final, England’s manager put up the unconvincing façade that he cared about the outcome. “It’s a chance to have the best result since 60 years,” Tuchel argued. “It’s a big game against one of the best teams in the world.”

It was so difficult to believe that hollow stance because in the immediate aftermath of England’s semifinal defeat to Argentina, Tuchel described the third-place playoff as “the match no one wants to play in.”

While the Three Lions were still alive in the part of the tournament that anyone gave any credence to, Tuchel outlined his most basic tactic. “The attacking formula is simple,” he detailed. “I put Harry and Jude together—and they will do the rest.”

Now the rest of the roster has to make up the deficit of two players who are responsible for 12 of England’s 14 World Cup goals this summer.

England’s Confirmed Lineup vs. France

Starting XI (4-1-2-3): Dean Henderson (GK); Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice; Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze; Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford.

Substitutes: Jordan Pickford (GK), James Trafford (GK), Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Trevoh Chalobah, Dan Burn, Reece James, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke.

Tuchel Defies Critics With Starting XI of Extremes

Thomas Tuchel has come under fire after the semifinal loss. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Tuchel has spent the past three days suffering the slings and arrows of the infamously-bitter English media. To begin with, his decision to switch to a back-five and throw on six defenders in the second half of Wednesday’s semifinal was torn apart as an act of gross cowardice. The narrative was tentatively shifted away from Tuchel’s decision towards the innate actions of the players before the blame once again landed squarely on his shoulder.

“If the blame game needs to be played, O.K., we can do that,” Tuchel seethed. “But I have the right to not engage.”

This lineup is his way of engaging.

After hunkering down in the front row of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with every white shirt defending the goal like men lashed together on the bow of a sinking ship, the German coach has gone for the opposite extreme. A half-fit Declan Rice has been task with serving as the only vaguely defensive-minded midfielder, shuttling behind Eberechi Eze and Chelsea-bound Morgan Rogers.

The wide pairing of Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have been trusted after a watching brief for the semifinal, while Ivan Toney—Tuchel’s cherished “specialist” whose selection inspired so much furor—has been given the nod over Ollie Watkins, a player many have cried out for.

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