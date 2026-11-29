Arsenal vs. Manchester City was always going to be full of drama and controversy, and it did not take long to deliver.

Just 20 minutes into the game, City winger Jérémy Doku hit the turf following a clash with Arsenal right back Jurriën Timber. It looked like nothing, initially, before the Belgium international made a clear gesture accusing his opponent of pulling his hair.

The incident was missed by the on-field referee and so was subsequently checked by VAR, but it did not take long to clear the Dutchman.

Doku was left absolutely stunned, and so were many onlookers that had watched the grainy footage of the altercation.

Why Timber Avoided Red Card for Doku Clash

Jérémy Doku was thoroughly unhappy. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

VAR checked whether the referee had made a “clear and obvious error” by failing to send Timber off. Long story short, they could not prove it either way.

Sky Sports reported VAR’s admission that there was simply no suitable camera angle to definitely prove whether Timber had grabbed Doku’s hair or had tugged the top of his shirt instead. One represents violent conduct and the other is a cynical foul, so a distinction needed to be made.

Without being able to prove the true target of Timber’s tug, VAR had no option but to let play continue without any further recommendations. The decision left Doku baffled as he continued to demonstrate a clear tug on his hair.

The only thing that could be confirmed was that Timber had made contact with Doku, but with grainy camera shots from the wrong angle failing to offer any real detail, the incident was swiftly brushed under the rug.

Arsenal already had three yellow cards to their name at the time of the incident, including one for manager Mikel Arteta, whose punishment for dissent means he will now serve a one-game touchline ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.