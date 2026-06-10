Why Kieran McKenna Has Quit Ipswich After Winning Premier League Promotion

Kieran McKenna explained that he would be “dedicating some time” to his family after taking the surprise decision to step down from his position at Ipswich Town after winning promotion back to the Premier League.

The former Manchester United assistant manager has spent the previous four and a half years at Portman Road after leaving his post at Old Trafford in the winter of 2021. McKenna took Ipswich from England’s third tier to the Premier League with consecutive promotions and after an underwhelming 19th-placed finish in 2024–25, the Tractor Boys secured a return to the top flight once again on the final day of the Championship campaign in May.

Yet, despite the allure of another crack at the most competitive league in world soccer, McKenna stunned many with the announcement of his departure on Wednesday

“It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment that I have decided to step down from the honour of managing this historic football club,” the 40-year-old outlined in a club statement.

“When you have the connection that we have built at this club there is never a good time to say goodbye. However, having achieved a second promotion to the Premier League last season, with another memorable final day in our stadium, and after reflection over the last couple of weeks, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside. I do so with great pride at the incredible progress we have made and with huge hope and optimism for the future of the club.”

What Next for Highly Sought-After McKenna?

Kieran McKenna is a name that will be on a lot of shortlists in the weeks and months to come. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

McKenna’s future appears to be away from the spotlight—for now.

“After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far,” he explained.

However, it remains to be seen how long he remains on the sidelines.

Even when he was under contract at Ipswich, McKenna’s name was forever floated in conversations for various managerial positions. The respected tactician has links to United and his former club Tottenham Hotspur, while also boasting three promotions in four years on his résumé. As soon as the first manager of the 2026–27 Premier League season is sacked, the availability of McKenna will loom large.

Ipswich Town chair Mark Ashton was certainly disappointed to seem him go. “Like so many, I am of course gutted that our journey together has come to an end,” Ashton lamented, “but I understand and respect the decision he has made after five incredibly intense years.”

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