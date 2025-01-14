Why Kyle Walker Isn't in Manchester City's Squad vs. Brentford
For the second consecutive game, Pep Guardiola opted to leave Kyle Walker out of Manchester City's squad.
After a horrendous run of form in November and December, Manchester City are on a three-game winning streak across all competitions. The defending English champions might still be stuck in sixth place in the Premier League, but they are slowly climbing their way back into the top four.
With Liverpool and Nottingham Forest facing off, City have the opportunity to make up some ground as long as they collect all three points against Brentford. The Citizens will have to defeat the Bees without their captain, though, after Guardiola dropped Walker from his team yet again.
Walker is not in Manchester City's squad for the Citizens' match against Brentford because he expressed his desire to leave the club in the January transfer window.
"It's not easy for me to say because I should tell him," Guardiola said ahead of City's 8–0 victory over Salford City in the FA Cup at the weekend, "but he's not here, so two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career."
After learning Walker's intentions, Guardiola did not include him in the squad for City's FA Cup fixture and now he is once again not even on the bench against Brentford.
"For that reason, I prefer to play other players whose mind is here. He went to Txiki. He asked to explore, it doesn't mean it's going to happen because you never know the situation," Guardolia added.
Walker's contract with City does not expire until 2026, but his current situation at the club is less than desirable. The 34-year-old has seen his spot in the starting lineup taken by 20-year-old Rico Lewis and he routinely receives plenty of criticism from City's own fans for his recent poor performances.
As long as Walker keeps his attention on a possible move to Serie A, the Bundesliga or even the Saudi Pro League, Guardiola will likely not involve him in City's matches moving forward.