Why Lamine Yamal Isn’t Playing for Spain vs. Iraq

Spain begins its pre-tournament preparations for the 2026 World Cup by facing Iraq on Thursday, but it will be without star forward Lamine Yamal for the friendly in A Coruña.

La Roja enters the tournament as defending European champions and is among the favorites for the title, 16 years on from its first and only World Cup triumph in South Africa.

After successive exits at the round of 16, Spain is determined to go deep in North America, and warming up for the event in proper fashion is of the utmost importance.

Iraq, also involved at this summer’s tournament, is the first preliminary test for Luis de la Fuente’s men, but Yamal’s absence will make life slightly more challenging.

Why Lamine Yamal Will Sit Out Friendly Against Iraq

Yamal is still battling injury. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Despite being included in De la Fuente’s final World Cup squad, Yamal is still fighting a hamstring injury which sidelined him for the final part of Barcelona’s La Liga-winning campaign.

The precocious teenager injured his hamstring when taking a penalty in victory over Celta Vigo on April 22 and has been sidelined ever since. Even after six weeks of recovery time, Yamal is still unable to make his comeback just yet.

Thursday’s friendly will also see Spain cope without two more injured forwards, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Osasuna’s Victor Muñoz both missing the friendly.

Yamal will not only sit out the clash with Iraq, the winger is also certain to be omitted from the squad to face Peru on June 9—just six days before La Roja’s World Cup opener.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain’s World Cup Opener?

Luis de la Fuente (right) is hopeful of Yamal’s involvement in Spain’s opener. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Yamal will miss Spain’s warm-up matches, but De la Fuente expects him to be available in some capacity for its World Cup opener against debutants Cabo Verde on June 15.

“If nothing changes, he could be ready to play on June 15,” said the Spain boss. “It doesn’t mean that for sure he will play, we’ll see. Maybe a few minutes, maybe just practice so he can improve his condition for the second match. We will have to evaluate.”

Yamal will hope to be back to full fitness come the second group stage match against Saudi Arabia on June 21, with La Roja finishing up against Uruguay on June 27 before the knockout phase.

“He’s incredibly excited. He’s incredibly eager. He’s very young but very mature,” De la Fuente recently said of Yamal to RTVE. “And he knows this is his moment. And in life, you have to seize your opportunities.

“You never know how you’ll be at the next World Cup. And this is Lamine Yamal’s moment. He’s very good, and he’ll only get better as his teammates help him perform at his best.”

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