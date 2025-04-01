Why Lionel Messi's Bodyguard is Banned From MLS Sidelines
There will be a notable absence on the touchline of Inter Miami's MLS matches from now on, not a player or coach, but Lionel Messi's famous bodyguard Yassine Cheuko.
The decision means that Cheuko won't be on the touchline waiting to take action if a pitch invader tries to get close to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Cheuko will now only be permitted access to the locker room and mixed zones. Though, Tom Bogert reported that it is not an MLS decision. Bogert stated that if Cheuko's appearances on sidelines are diminished, that it is a decision made by the club. MLS confirmed to GiveMeSport that they have not changed their policies following Cheuko's comments coming to light.
Cheuko has starred in many a viral moment over the last two years since Messi's arrival stateside. His quick reflexes and dedication to protecting the Argentine star from potential harm have been caught on camera and amassed millions of views, even on the odd occasions when fans get the better of him.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
The mixed martial arts enthusiast began his relationship with the former Barcelona man when Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain. After his two season stint in Ligue 1, Messi moved to Miami and minority owner, David Beckham, hired Cheuko to become Messi's personal bodyguard.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Speaking to House of Highlights, Cheuko opened up about his ban, saying: "They don't allow me on the field anymore."
"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA and in just 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here. I'm not the problem. Let me help Messi."
The Tunisia native added that he loves MLS and Concacaf, but they should work together to protect the greatest player of all time. However, Chueko also said he understands the decision and will continue to work with Messi away from the matchday spotlights.
Miami and Messi will be back in action in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals vs. LAFC on Apr. 2.