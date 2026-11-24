Manchester United have won their wrongful dismissal appeal against Leny Yoro’s red card in the eighth minute of Sunday’s 4–0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Yoro was ejected from the match for what was perceived in the moment to be denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity after colliding with Liverpool striker Alexander Isak.

It was a contentious call at the time, not least because Isak didn’t have control of the ball, which was rolling at pace into the arms of United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

But Yoro was forced to leave the field and the Red Devils carried on with a player disadvantage for over 80 minutes. Liverpool scored from the resultant free kick, leaving United to chase a man light, and the match was irreversibly altered by what is now confirmed to be an officiating mistake.

Yoro did not deserve to be sent off. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The FA’s independent Regulatory Commission that reviewed the appeal will release written reasons as to why it came to this decision “in due course.”

There is obviously no do-over for the result at Anfield but the one-match ban is at least removed.

Yoro, who is already in United’s traveling squad for Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Sporting CP in Lisbon because the ban doesn’t apply to UEFA competitions, is now eligible to face Brentford at Old Trafford when the Premier League resumes on Nov. 28.

‘Another Game-Changing Decision Against Man Utd’

Manchester United have been foiled by the officials on multiple occasions. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In response to the news about Yoro’s appeal, prominent journalist and United fanzine editor Andy Mitten said the “game between England’s biggest two clubs ruined” with only eight minutes on the clock. “Another game-changing decision against MUFC this season.”

In September’s Manchester derby, United were on the receiving end of a costly decision that was later deemed to be incorrect by the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel. Erling Haaland’s solitary goal in the 1–0 result was scored when Manchester City teammate Enzo Fernández was in an offside position and made an attempt to play the ball.

“The [KMI] panel unanimously felt that the VAR intervention to award the goal was incorrect,” the Premier League confirmed 10 days later. Fernández’s action “impacts the ability of the defenders and the goalkeeper to play the ball in the process.”

The crucial offside was missed by both the on-field officials and, more shockingly, also by those re-assessing the incident in the VAR booth. Referee chief Howard Webb said that United had been contacted to acknowledge the mistake. “We want to ensure we are transparent and open, and we showed the audio and video to the club so they knew what happened.”

But like that apology offered no comfort to Michael Carrick, admitting this error is similarly no consolation to Mauricio Pochettino.