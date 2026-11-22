Playing with 10 men for almost the entirety of the match, the Mauricio Pochettino era at Manchester United started with a humiliating 4–0 defeat against a far superior Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Any hope of Pochettino enjoying a honeymoon phase upon arrival to United emphatically evaporated within the opening 13 minutes of his first match at the helm.

Leny Yoro was sent off eight minutes in after denying Alexander Isak from going through on goal. Dominik Szoboszlai added insult to injury when he buried the ensuing free kick, and three minutes later Florian Wirtz scored a beauty of a volley to double Liverpool’s lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

The visitors went into complete survival mode the rest of the match, but Liverpool were far superior and could’ve easily further humiliated Pochettino’s men had they been more clinical. Still, after plenty of wasted chances, the Reds finally buried the dagger when Bradley Barcola squared to Rio Ngumoha for a tap-in in the 66th minute.

United’s nightmare was completed in the 82nd minute when another careless giveaway in the build-up allowed Wirtz to slide a nice ball for a charging Víctor Muñoz, who tucked in Liverpool’s fourth with an emphatic finish.

It was yet another dreadful performance from United, who have now failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games and are now 19th in the standings. Pochettino faces the daunting task of fixing a broken team that continues to perform like a side bound to get relegated.

The Moment That Defined the Match

Leny Yoro (right) left United with 10 men inside the opening 10 minutes. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Expectations were sky-high ahead of the opening act of the Pochettino era at United. But the Argentine’s first match at the helm was essentially over inside the opening 10 minutes of his tenure.

United have no one to blame but themselves for their Anfield demise. Matthijs de Ligt inexplicably opted against clearing a routine lobbed pass from Ronald Araújo and instead simply opened his arms as he let Isak run by him to collect the ball and go through on goal.

Isak almost made a mess of his golden opportunity when he took a heavy touch, but Yoro arrived at the scene—unfortunately for United—and ran over the charging forward from behind just as he was about to enter the penalty area. It wasn’t the most violent of challenges, but Yoro left match referee Sam Barrott no choice but to send him off just eight minutes into the match.

If being condemned to play with 10 men for the rest of the game wasn’t enough punishment, Szoboszlai compounded United’s misery and converted the resulting free kick into the first goal of the match. Pochettino's debut was completely spoiled in a matter of seconds.

Liverpool smelled blood in the water and doubled their advantage just three minutes later, virtually clinching the victory against their historic rivals in less than 15 minutes.

All the excitement the dawn of the Pochettino era produced disappeared almost instantly as De Ligt and Yoro made a mess of a routine action. Undermanned, down two goals and in one of the most hostile grounds in Europe, Pochettino’s focus shifted from trying to upset the Reds to trying to avoid an embarrassing, lopsided defeat in his first match at the helm—and United couldn’t even do that.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1)

Nothing went right for Lisandro Martínez and Manchester United. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—6.6: Could’ve been better positioned to stop Szoboszlai’s free kick, even if it was a perfectly placed strike. Did his best to stop this from being even uglier.

CB: Leny Yoro—N/A: Was put in a complicated situation, but he really could’ve avoided fouling Isak when he was through on goal given he’d already taken a heavy touch. Yoro paid the ultimate price for his challenge and his night was over after just eight minutes—too early to even get a rating.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—5.1: Offered next to nothing defensively. Late to intervene, caught out of position routinely and looked rather uninterested overall. Another dismal showing in what’s been a dismal season.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt—4.6: A simply unacceptable performance from the Dutchman. Very much responsible for Yoro’s red card and he was shaky throughout. Looked frankly uncompetitive and was perhaps not ready after 12 months on the sidelines.

RWB: Diogo Dalot—5.3: Completely overwhelmed by Ngumoha, who did whatever he wanted down Liverpool’s left wing. Just not good enough from the Portuguese fullback.

CM: Youri Tielemans—6.9: Forced to operate as an extra defender for a while after Yoro’s red, and his defensive contributions were only thing of note in an otherwise quiet showing.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—6.5: A victim of his context. Spent the majority of the game chasing Liverpool players and often found himself surrounded by markers whenever he had the ball.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu—6.6: Deployed as a wing back but barely crossed the halfway line for the entirety of his time on the pitch. Still, held his own defensively, especially compared to the other members of United’s backline.

AM: Bryan Mbeumo—6.0: Was the man sacrificed so another defender could be introduced in the aftermath of Yoro’s red card. Completed two of four pass attempts during his brief time on the pitch.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—8.0: Responsible for the only slightly threatening actions United produced, but there was little he could do to truly make an impact in attack. Ran himself to the ground out of possession.

ST: Matheus Cunha—6.0: Essentially another spectator after Yoro’s red card and was hooked at halftime after completing just 11 passes.

SUB: Harry Maguire (22’ for Mbeumo)—6.9: Did well to stick a leg out to deny Isak early in his cameo. Although things only got worse after his introduction, he was United’s best defender on the night—which is hardly saying much.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (46’ for Cunha)—6.7: Often received the ball deep inside his own half during his cameo, but Zirkzee had a few flashes and created United’s best chance of the game.

SUB: Noussair Mazraoui (65’ for Dorgu)—6.0: Didn’t really help United improve defensively.

SUB: Mason Mount (65’ for Tielemans)—6.3: Completed just six passes during his cameo.

SUB: Andrey Santos (88’ for Mainoo)—N/A

Subs not used: Tom Heaton (GK), Ayden Heaven, Amad Diallo, Shea Lacey.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Matthijs de Ligt (right) had a night to forget. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

After spending almost a year on the sidelines, its clear that Matthijs de Ligt simply isn’t at the level to start for United. The Dutchman struggled all game and was absolutely to blame for Yoro’s red card. De Ligt’s confidence looks absolutely shot and is making countless routine mistakes as a result. Pochettino surely regrets including him in his first United XI.

simply isn’t at the level to start for United. The Dutchman struggled all game and was absolutely to blame for Yoro’s red card. De Ligt’s confidence looks absolutely shot and is making countless routine mistakes as a result. Pochettino surely regrets including him in his first United XI. De Ligt’s mistakes were the most egregious, but Lisandro Martínez and Diogo Dalot were just as poor. The pair of defenders were completely outclassed by Liverpool’s forwards and there was a clear lack of intensity from both. Two veterans expected to help the Red Devils overcome adversity instead further contributed to their capitulation.

and were just as poor. The pair of defenders were completely outclassed by Liverpool’s forwards and there was a clear lack of intensity from both. Two veterans expected to help the Red Devils overcome adversity instead further contributed to their capitulation. Bruno Fernandes was one of the lone bright spots of an otherwise disastrous effort. The skipper created five chances, and his contributions out of possession, despite the lopsided scoreline, surely will be valued by Pochettino.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Humiliating Defeat

The Red Devils allowed Liverpool to register 28 total shots, nine big chances and an xG of 4.38— perfectly encapsulating United’s dreadful defensive performance. Meanwhile, United had an xG of 0.63 and didn’t craft a single big chance.

and an perfectly encapsulating United’s dreadful defensive performance. Meanwhile, United had an and Pochettino’s men could only muster nine touches inside Liverpool’s penalty area , meanwhile the hosts had 60 inside United’s box . That sums up how uneven the game was.

, meanwhile the hosts had . That sums up how uneven the game was. United’s lone shot on goal from inside the penalty area came in deep into stoppage time.

Statistic Liverpool Man Utd Possession 64% 36% Expected Goals (xG) 4.38 0.63 Total Shots 28 10 Shots on Target 11 3 Big Chances 9 0 Pass Accuracy 89% 77% Fouls Committed 15 7 Corners 15 5