Why Mauricio Pochettino Signing New USMNT Contract Is So Significant

U.S. Soccer got its wish, confirming a new deal for Mauricio Pochettino on Monday after weeks of uncertainty.

The Argentine manager initially took over the U.S. men’s national team in 2024, signing a contract through the 2026 World Cup on home soil. The federation reportedly offered Pochettino a new contract even prior to his round of 16 run this summer across North America; however, the 54-year-old continually pushed off his decision, waiting four weeks after the U.S.’s heartbreaking exit to accept his return. His new deal will take him through the next four-year World Cup cycle.

Many pegged Pochettino’s hesitation to a desire to return to the club level. After all, he proclaimed his love for the Premier League just last December. “The Premier League is the best in the world,” Pochettino declared. “Of course I miss it. I am so happy in the USA, but I am always thinking about returning one day. It is the most competitive league, and of course I would love to come back again.”

It seems now, though, that he intends to grow roots at the international level.

Across his nearly 20-year managerial career at the club level, Pochettino has never spent longer than five and a half years in any position. His longest tenure came with Tottenham Hotspur from 2014–19; however, he spent less than four seasons with Espanyol (2009–12), less than two seasons with Southampton (2013–14), less than two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (2021–22) and one season with Chelsea (2023–24).

For that reason, Pochettino’s decision to remain with the USMNT is a highly significant one. Should he see out the full four additional years and guide the Americans through the 2030 tournament, it would represent his longest tenure in any one place.

Team Tenure Duration Espanyol Dec. 1, 2008–Nov. 26, 2012 3 years, 361 days Southampton Jan. 18, 2013–June 30, 2014 1 year, 163 days Tottenham Hotspur July 1, 2014–Nov. 19, 2019 5 years, 141 days Paris Saint-Germain Jan. 2, 2021–July 5, 2022 1 year, 184 days Chelsea July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024 1 year USMNT Sept. 10, 2024–July 31, 2030 5 years, 323 days*

* If Pochettino sees out his contract.

Mauricio Pochettino Grows Roots in America

Mauricio Pochettino is here to stay. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Pochettino may have been hesitant at first to affirm his future in the States; however, his interactions with his players this summer always suggested longevity. His inspirational locker room speeches were as much about winning as they were about growing the game in the U.S, so much so that it became a guiding principle for his players throughout the World Cup.

“One of the secondary conversations we were having as a group and as a team was, ‘How can we inspire and get more people to love this game? How can we get them to fall in love with the game, be passionate about the game, get behind the team and the sport even more? What is it going to take from us?’ We felt that throughout the tournament,” USMNT veteran captain Tim Ream said after the tournament.

Now, Pochettino will have a more direct influence in the growth of the sport stateside as well as the development of the USMNT’s player pathway, expanding his responsibilities considerably as manager this go-around.

The manager, although insistent that he is “200% Argentine,” has also adopted a uniquely American attitude.

“We’re American, we don’t take s---. That’s something he really drilled into us,” midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said this summer about Pochettino’s motivational tactics. “Even though he’s Argentinian, he has that mindset. This is what we do, this is who we are, and this is what America is about.”

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