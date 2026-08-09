Why Michael Carrick’s Mason Mount Reassurance May Not Calm Man Utd Fans

Michael Carrick played down any concern about Mason Mount suffering an injury setback during Manchester United’s preseason draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mount lasted 20 minutes of the match in Gothenburg, Sweden, removed with what appeared to be a problem with his foot. After a brief chat with medical staff, he returned to the locker room but was later filmed outside the stadium walking normally when boarding the team bus.

Carrick told reporters it was a precaution to make a change and nothing more.

“He got kicked,” the manager said. “We just wanted to be careful and look after him. We’ve been lucky with injuries so far [during preseason], so we wanted to be careful.”

It suggests there are no major concerns about Mount, who has developed an unfortunate reputation for picking up injuries after missing an estimated 70 matches out of a possible 152 since joining from Chelsea three years ago. He could therefore quickly return to action when the Red Devils face Leeds United in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.

Mount had played a significant role in preseason until meeting PSG, impressing and often filling a deeper role than he has previously done. That experiment has been billed as a possible solution to United’s recruitment puzzle over the final three weeks of the transfer window, with multiple positions still ideally requiring strengthening.

Any Injury Leaves Man Utd’s Midfield Vulnerable

Tyler Fletcher replaced Mount on Saturday. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

But even with Mount potentially considered an extra No. 6 in a deep-lying playmaker role, fans continue to question whether it is enough.

The center of midfield lacked depth last season, since which time Casemiro has left and Manuel Ugarte has suffered a long-term injury. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans are the new recruits who offer much promise, but as of right now it’s still a case of two out, two in.

If Carrick starts the new Premier League season with Santos, Tielemans, Mount and Kobbie Mainoo as his four senior central midfielders, even just one injury to any of them—not necessarily Mount—risks leaving the squad stretched thin in that part of the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes began last season playing as a No. 8 under Ruben Amorim, which he is fine to do. But it took the captain away from his best position further forward, and it was once he returned to the No. 10 role that his rate of assists became supercharged.

Tyler Fletcher, who was given a surprise World Cup callup by Scotland in June, has featured relatively prominently this summer. But the nature of his opportunities would still suggest that Carrick views the emerging teenager as a backup rather than a starter.

What Is Man Utd’s Strongest Midfield?

Youri Tielemans is now up and running. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Santos told reporters after the final whistle in Gothenburg that he “prefers” to play in the deeper role as a No. 6. The Brazilian is a safe, rather than adventurous, passer and is an effective defensive screen, instead of a physical, destructive tackler. Overall, he is the only one of the four senior midfielders who could be considered primarily defensive. Fletcher, aged 19, is the most dogged and combative, but whether he is ready is another question.

Tielemans, who made an unofficial debut as a substitute against PSG, is an accomplished line-breaking passer, and Mainoo, who is expected to report for duty after a post-World Cup rest this week, falls somewhere between the Belgian and Santos.

It stands to reason that Tielemans is best suited to starting most often, with the demands of each individual match dictating whether Santos or Mainoo—or even both—play next to him. But Carrick is a big admirer of Mainoo, which adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Mainoo might not be ready to play any part against Leeds on Wednesday, so it may be that next weekend—when United face AC Milan in Poland—will be the earliest opportunity for answers.

The fact that the Champions League will add a minimum of eight extra games to the schedule, plus anticipated longer participations in both domestic cup competitions, means there will be a lot more action to go around than in 2025–26, when Casemiro and Mainoo played almost every minute in the second half of the season.