Why Mikel Arteta Has Ruled Out Lamine Yamal-Like Role for Record-Setting Max Dowman

Mikel Arteta pointed to the unique physical demands of the Premier League in an attempt to downplay hopes of Arsenal’s 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman replicating the prodigious feats of European stars, such as Lamine Yamal.

Dowman didn’t help his manager’s case by cranking up the hype machine with a superb two-goal display in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup thumping of Ipswich Town. The dextrous dribbler was so at ease weaving his way past Premier League opposition across a full 90-minute display that expectations of an increased role in top-flight competition rapidly swelled. Yamal, for instance, was also 16 when he enjoyed his breakout season for Barcelona, racking up 50 appearances before earning a starting role for Spain.

Arteta was on hand with a pin to pop the balloon.

“What we have to do is look after him—he’s 16 years old, you don’t see that in this league,” the Arsenal boss warned. “In other leagues in Europe, that’s a totally different context. But in this league, with the demands that the league, the players and everything puts on you, we really need to make sure every time we throw him in, he’s in the right context with the right preparation, and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Across the 2025–26 campaign, Premier League clubs collectively handed players aged 16 or under just 167 minutes—Dowman accounted for 157 of those minutes. The upright forward doesn’t celebrate his next birthday until New Year’s Eve and is already toppling a glut of records in the English sphere.

Dowman Matches Premier League Legend’s Feat But Falls Short of Arsenal Icon

Rooney made his professional senior debut in August 2002. | (Photo by Chris Lobina/Offside via Getty Images)

By racking up an impishly taken brace at Portman Road on Tuesday night, Dowman became just the second 16-year-old in the history of the Carabao Cup to score twice for a Premier League club, per Opta. The last player to achieve that remarkable feat was a certain Wayne Rooney back in 2002.

Rooney serves as the exception to the unforgiving rule set out by Mikel Arteta of English physicality crippling young stars. The former Everton gem was built like a man as a teenager and already blessed with a talent which justified a remarkable sense of confidence. “At the time, at 16, I remember looking around the Everton first team and knowing I was the best player. I felt that,” he would later admit.

David Moyes came to a similar conclusion, picking Rooney in 37 of the club’s 42 fixtures across all competitions that season, 17 of which were starts.

Rooney’s maiden Premier League goal would memorably come against Arsenal, who have a history of promoting youth, particularly in the Carabao Cup. The three youngest scorers for a top-flight club in the competition’s history all played for the Gunners, although Dowman (16 years and 258 days) narrowly missed out on Cesc Fàbregas’s all-time record (16 years and 212 days).

How Dowman Compares to Lamine Yamal at This Age

The youngest in charge. pic.twitter.com/rm8bcqYz4B — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 15, 2026

Senior stats at 16 years and 258 days old Max Dowman Lamine Yamal Appearances 14 46 Starts 5 23 Minutes 567 2,496 Goals 3 8 Assists 0 5

Comparisons with Yamal are right to be downplayed. Barcelona’s unprecedented record breaker was already established in the senior side’s first team and had made his senior Spain debut by the time he was Dowman’s age. However, the context of the Catalan club played into his swift promotion: Cash-strapped and desperate for inspiration in the absence of Lionel Messi, Barcelona were ripe for a talent like Yamal, which Xavi Hernández wholeheartedly embraced.

Arsenal, by contrast, are settled with an established glut of freshly crowned Premier League champions blocking Dowman’s path to consistent minutes. The versatile left-footer started against Ipswich in the No. 10 role which is currently the domain of club captain Martin Ødegaard, who is also battling with $90.9 million (£67.5 million) recruit Eberechi Eze and World Cup winner Mikel Merino.