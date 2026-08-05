Why Mohamed Salah Chose Trabzonspor Transfer Over MLS Move

After months of speculation and uncertainty, Mohamed Salah has finally chosen his next destination.

An emotional conclusion to his legendary nine-year spell at Liverpool was immediately followed by a successful World Cup campaign with Egypt, and it’s Turkish outfit Trabzonspor who have finally won the race for the 34-year-old’s coveted signature.

Many had projected a move to either the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer, but Salah has defied expectations. Not only has he opted for Türkiye instead of moves further afield, he’s signed for the nation’s fourth-most prestigious side, skipping the famous Istanbul trio of Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş—the latter having even made an approach for him.

So, why has Salah chosen Trabzonspor as his next club?

Why Did Salah Choose to Join Trabzonspor?

And here he is with his first message to the Great Trabzonspor Fans:



“Everywhere is Trabzon for us!” ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/KVxNmSbjsz — Trabzonspor English (@TrabzonsporEN) August 5, 2026

Trabzonspor have pulled off quite the coup with the addition of their new recruit. One of soccer’s greats over the past decade and a global superstar, the financial benefits of signing Salah are enormous.

Whether it be through shirt sales or commercial partnerships, the Süper Lig side, who finished third in Türkiye’s top tier last season, will expect a significant revenue increase after signing the winger.

But Salah’s salary for his two-year contract will be massive. He was previously on around $539,000 per week with Liverpool and it’s been reported that he will pocket $19.6 million annually at Trabzonspor—the equivalent of approximately $377,000 every seven days. There will also be a sizeable signing-on bonus, with no transfer fee required to secure his services.

Salah’s financial motivation for joining Trabzonspor is obvious, but the move also allows him to continue to compete in UEFA competition.

The seven-time Süper Lig champions, who most recently won the title in 2021–22, have qualified for next season’s Europa League, although they still have to bypass a two-legged playoff to reach the league phase. If they lose that tie, Salah will be playing in the Conference League next season.

There are some huge names playing in the Süper Lig at present, including the likes of Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sané and İlkay Gündoğan, but Salah is the biggest signing in the competition’s recent history.

MLS Clubs Miss Major Opportunity

MLS clubs will rue missing out on signing Salah. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There was a genuine possibility of Salah following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Robert Lewandowski in journeying to the United States. Sporting Kansas City had emerged as the most likely MLS destination, with a “lucrative” two-year deal reportedly tabled.

However, the ambitious veteran was evidently buoyed by the prospect of competing for European silverware next season, which would have obviously not been possible in MLS.

Some high-profile names have arrived in the U.S. this summer from European soccer. Antoine Griezmann has joined Orlando City, Casemiro has teamed up with Inter Miami and Lewandowski has signed with Chicago Fire. The league is not short of superstar talent.

However, MLS is always searching for ways to boost its international appeal, and the simplest route to increased exposure is recruiting household names. Missing out on Salah will be hugely frustrating.