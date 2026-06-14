Why Morocco Secured Top Spot in Group C Over Brazil After Opening Draw

Brazil and Morocco took center stage on the third day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, battling to a 1–1 draw at MetLife Stadium in a game that could decide the Group C standings.

Morocco striker Ismael Saibari opened the scoring in the 21st minute after he chipped home a lovely weighted pass from Brahim Díaz that split the center back duo of Marquinhos and Gabriel. Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior was quick to respond with a thunderous goal of his own, bringing the hosts level in the 32nd minute.

The second half of the match lacked the splendor of the first. Plenty of fouls from both sides disrupted the game and some strategic time-wasting from the Atlas Lions took the sting out of the match.

When the final whistle sounded, both sides settled for a point in what will certainly be their toughest match in Group C, which also consists of Haiti and Scotland. Yet despite being level on points and goal difference, Morocco already took the top spot in the group for one head-turning reason.

Group C Standings

Brahim Díaz (left) and Vinicius Junior both were influential for their respective teams on Saturday. | Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Standing Team PL GD PTS 1 Morocco 1 0 1 2 Brazil 1 0 1 3 Haiti 0 0 0 4 Scotland 0 0 0

*Haiti and Scotland lock horns on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Why Morocco Sits Atop Group C Over Brazil

Ismael Saibari scored Morocco’s lone goal against Brazil. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Morocco went top of Group C after Saturday’s draw because it received less yellow cards than Brazil. In fact, not a single player in red entered the referee’s book on Saturday despite the team committing 14 fouls.

Brazil, on the other hand, saw right back Roger Ibañez and midfielder Casemiro cautioned in the first half. Both players were pulled at halftime by Carlo Ancelotti, likely in part due to their respective yellow cards.

The difference between the two side’s team conduct is now the difference in the table. As the group stage unfolds, it will likely be goal difference that ultimately serves as the final tiebreaker for Brazil and Morocco if both teams finish level on points.

Next up for Brazil is a bout with Haiti on Friday, while Morocco faces off with Scotland on the same day.

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