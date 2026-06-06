Why Neymar Isn’t Playing for Brazil vs. Egypt

Brazil kicked off its pair of World Cup warm-up matches in style, firing six goals past Panama despite the absence of Neymar from its forward line.

Vinicius Junior and Casemiro stole the show during the first half, each assisting one another for strikes either side of Matheus Cunha’s own goal. A raft of changes came at the break, but they didn’t impact Brazil, with Rayan’s first goal for the senior international team added to by Lucas Paquetá, Igor Thiago and Danilo.

The 6–2 triumph leaves morale sky-high prior to this Saturday’s friendly against Egypt, another fellow World Cup participant seeking to find some rhythm pre-tournament.

However, just like they were against Panama, the Seleção will be without Neymar for a battle with African royalty. The 34-year-old, who is set to appear at his fourth World Cup, misses another opportunity to build some momentum ahead of this summer’s main event.

Why Neymar Is Missing for Egypt Friendly

Fitness issues are once again affecting Neymar. | Bruno Escolastico Sousa Silva/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Neymar’s absence from the Panama victory came as a result of the calf injury sustained for Santos in mid-May during a clash with Coritiba. Despite the ailment, Carlo Ancelotti retained faith in the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, selecting him for his final Brazil squad.

However, there are always fitness risks around Neymar, whose career has been blighted by lengthy stretches on the treatment table. Unsurprisingly after an initial diagnosis of around two to three weeks on the sidelines, Neymar remains absent as of Saturday’s game with Egypt.

Instead of traveling to Cleveland for the encounter, he will stay put at Brazil’s training base in New Jersey in order to continue his recovery.

Will Neymar Play in Brazil’s World Cup Opener?

Neymar is facing a race against time to play Morocco. | Martin Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

There are still question marks over Neymar’s participating in Brazil’s World Cup opener with Morocco on June 13, after which the record world champions clash with Haiti (June 19) and Scotland (June 24) in the group stage.

Speaking last month, Ancelotti confirmed he was hopeful of Neymar’s involvement, and there is nothing definitive at present to suggest the veteran will miss out on the tournament altogether.

Brazil is able to replace Neymar in its squad up to 24 hours before kickoff for its opening fixture, leaving the Seleção with a tough decision to make prior to the Morocco clash if Neymar’s condition hasn’t improved.

João Pedro would be the most obvious replacement for Neymar considering his surprise omission, as the Chelsea forward was not chosen despite producing a 20-goal campaign in 2025–26.

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