Why Is There No World Cup Games Today? Explaining the Break in the Schedule

After weeks of wall-to-wall soccer, the 2026 World Cup schedule is finally slowing down.

Since the tournament kicked off, fans have been treated to multiple matches almost every day across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. But with the group stage complete and the knockout rounds underway, the number of fixtures naturally begins to decrease as teams are eliminated.

As a result, July 8 marks the first day of the tournament without a single World Cup match.

So why is there a break in the schedule? Here’s why FIFA has scheduled a day off before the tournament resumes.

Why Aren't There Any World Cup Games Today?

Mbappé is due a rest. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Simply put, there are no World Cup games today because the tournament is entering its final stretch.

With only eight teams remaining in the quarterfinals, just seven matches (plus the third-place playoff) are left before the champion is crowned on July 19. FIFA has therefore spaced out the remaining fixtures to give teams the necessary recovery time between games.

The quarterfinals will take place across Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, followed by another rest day on Monday, July 13. The semifinals are then scheduled for July 14 and 15, with the final coming four days later.

The additional breaks are especially important in the expanded 48-team format, which has added another knockout round. Any team that reaches the final will have played eight matches in total, while also dealing with long-distance travel across North America and challenging summer conditions.

What Other Days Will There Be No World Cup Games?

Following Wednesday’s break, there will be three more days without World Cup action before the tournament concludes.

There will be no matches on Monday, July 13, ahead of the semifinal stage, or on Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17, giving the finalists extra time to recover before the title match. The action then resumes on Saturday, July 18, with the third-place playoff, before the 2026 World Cup officially comes to an end on Sunday, July 19, with the final at MetLife Stadium.

After the World Cup finishes, the soccer calendar quickly returns to normal, with European club competitions beginning their qualifying rounds before the major domestic leagues restart in mid-to-late August.

In the United States, Major League Soccer will also resume following its World Cup break in mid-July, returning on July 16 and 17.

World Cup Schedule—Quarterfinals Onwards

Stage Dates Quarterfinals July 9–11 Semifinals July 14–15 Third place playoff July 18 Final July 19

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