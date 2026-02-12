Why Raphinha, Marcus Rashford Aren’t Playing for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

Barcelona can take a massive step towards their second title of the season on Thursday night when they travel to the capital.

The Copa del Rey semifinal first leg has already arrived, Barça locked against Atlético Madrid as they duke it out for a place in April’s showpiece event. The Catalan giants are clear favorites for the crown but must overcome Diego Simeone’s wily performers.

Their challenge has been made all the more difficult by a double blow heading into the first leg at the Metropolitano, Hansi Flick forced to field a depleted forward line missing Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.

Why Raphinha, Marcus Rashford Will Miss Copa del Rey Semifinal

Marcus Rashford has joined the injury list. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Unfortunately for La Blaugrana, two of their prized assets are absent with injury for Thursday’s crucial encounter. Raphinha’s unavailability has been confirmed by the club, the Brazilian still yet to return to training following a thigh injury which has seen him omitted from victories over Albacete and Mallorca.

The winger is expected to return to the fray soon but has been joined on the sidelines for the meantime by Rashford, who suffered a knee injury in the Mallorca clash. Withdrawn just after the hour mark of the 3–0 triumph, the Manchester United loanee will miss the trip to Madrid, as per an official club statement.

Both wide players have been critical to Barça’s best run of the season, claiming 17 wins from a possible 18 since the bruising defeat at Chelsea back in November. An imperious streak has seen them win the Supercopa de España, progress to the Copa del Rey semis, qualify automatically for the last 16 of the Champions League and top La Liga.

Rashford has supplied 20 goal contributions for Barcelona since his summer move and Raphinha, while not as prolific as last term, has also been involved in 18 goals across all competitions. Such creativity and attacking threat will be sorely missed against an inconsistent but extremely competitive Atléti outfit.

Barça will hope to have the duo back as soon as possible, with the second leg staged at Camp Nou at the beginning of March.

Barcelona Latest Injury News

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

In better news, Frenkie de Jong is expected to be available having sat out the clash with Mallorca, bolstering a Barcelona midfield already without several key figures.

The dynamic, diminutive duo of Gavi and Pedri are set to remain sidelined until the end of the month, giving them both hope of featuring in the second leg of the semifinal which takes place at the start of March. Long-term absentee Andreas Christensen is also missing in the backline.

Fortunately, Flick has a wealth of resources at his disposal as he seeks replacements for his injured stars. Lamine Yamal will continue on the right-hand side and while Robert Lewandowski is also available to lead the line once more.

Ferran Torres is another option through the middle or out wide, while the royally in-form Fermín López is a menace wherever he has been stationed.

While traditionally a right winger, Roony Bardghji remains a viable option to move over to the left against Atléti, albeit he appears very unlikely to feature from the start in Madrid.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE