Why Are Real Madrid Fans Booing Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr?

Real Madrid superstars Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior received a hostile reception from the Bernabéu fans during the club’s 2–1 victory over Alavés, an occurrence that is becoming all too familiar in the Spanish capital.

The choir of boos and whistles came as no surprise on Tuesday evening given Los Blancos’ recent Champions League elimination. Bayern Munich’s triumph in the quarterfinals doomed Álvaro Arbeloa’s men to what looks like a trophyless season, an unacceptable result in the eyes of Madridistas.

The sea of white shirts let their displeasure be known throughout the entirety of Real Madrid’s midweek La Liga clash, and certain players received far harsher treatment from the crowd than others. Mbappé and Vinicius Jr, in particular, were the subject of near-constant jeers from the supporters despite both getting on the scoresheet.

Why Real Madrid Fans Booed Mbappé, Vinicius Jr in Alavés Win

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Vinicius Jr have yet to win a major trophy together. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

There is a growing discontent among Real Madrid fans when it comes to Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. The two players have previously come under fire for their lackadaisical defensive efforts and disinterest in pressing or tracking back, but the fire from the club’s fanbase is now rooted in so much more than that.

The two players, arguably two of the best in the world at their respective positions, have been given two years to figure it out. Two years to grow a chemistry up top and form a partnership that can lead Los Blancos back to silverware.

Instead, they continue to step on each other’s toes, sharing the same spaces and looking relatively clueless when it comes to linking up against a low block. Even when one creates a dangerous opportunity for the other, the end product is lacking.

Suddenly, the jeers from the crowd are a release of frustration that has been mounting for two seasons. The two forwards lack chemistry, have poor work rates and worst of all, have failed to bring a major honor to the Bernabéu in back-to-back seasons. Combined with overall dissatisfaction from the team’s recent dismal run of form, Mbappé and Vinicius Jr are the perfect targets for an aggregated fanbase.

Cristiano Ronaldo had to deal with it, Gareth Bale had to deal with it, Toni Kroos had to deal with it. Boos come with the pressure of playing for the biggest club in the world, and as the faces of the team, Mbappé and Vinicius Jr get the brunt of the jeers from the fans.

Arbeloa Bites Back at Bernabéu Boos

Vinicius Junior got on the scoresheet for the first time since March 22. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arbeloa was once again quizzed about the fans’ hostile reception of Vinicius Jr and the Spaniard defended the No. 7, a common occurrence of what looks to be his short-lived tenure on the touchline of his former club.

“The fans whistling at Vinicius Junior? Well, this isn’t the first time this has happened. I think he’s proven that over many years. But, as I always say in recent months, we’ve seen how he’s always been able to bounce back,” he said in his postgame press conference.

“Vinicius always puts in a tremendous effort, and in the tough moments we’ve gone through, he’s been able to carry the team on his shoulders.”

Yet the Brazilian squandered chance after chance against Bayern Munich, another reason for the fans hurling jibes his way. Before his goal against Alavés—after which he apologized to the crowd—he had not found the back of the net since March 22.

“Personally, I’m delighted when the crowd finally rewards him with applause at the end, that’s what I always wish for him.”

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