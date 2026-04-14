Jude Bellingham has cut something of a frustrated figure for Real Madrid this season.

The midfielder—who has just one goal this calendar year—has largely failed to replicate his best form across 2025–26, while injuries have exacerbated a stop-start campaign.

He has become a target for disgruntled fans and pundits and even his England starting place has come under threat from the likes of Morgan Rogers, as the heights of his debut campaign in 2023–24 often appear worryingly far away.

However, even if not at his absolute best, it is still clear that Madrid miss Bellingham when he is absent.

The former Dortmund star was deemed not fit enough to start the Champions League quarterfinal first leg defeat to Bayern Munich at the Bernabéu, with 18-year-old Thiago Pitcarch instead starting in the midfield.

While Pitarch was not at fault individually, Madrid struggled to take control of the game and were 2–0 down by the hour mark, when Bellingham was introduced from the bench.

The Englishman made an immediate impact when he was brought on, adding drive and purpose to Madrid’s engine room and helping to engineer the fight back as Kylian Mbappé scored on 74 minutes to make it 2–1 on the night and provide hope ahead of the trip to Bavaria.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, club legend Luís Figo highlighted the 22-year-old’s importance, saying: “For me, Bellingham should always be on the pitch; it's the logical thing to do.”

Bellingham’s Bayern Blues

Jude Bellingham has won just once in 11 meetings with Bayern Munich. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Somewhat surprisingly, Bellingham’s record against Bayern Munich contrasts sharply with Real Madrid’s own.

Prior to last week’s loss, Los Blancos hadn’t suffered defeat to Bayern since 2012—a run of nine competitive matches. In that time, Madrid have eliminated the Germans from the Champions League on four occasions (in 2013–14, 2016–17, 2017–18 and 2023–24). However, Bellingham himself has only ever been on the winning side against Munich in one match out of 11 across his career.

In eight meetings during his time in Germany, Bellingham’s Dortmund suffered seven defeats and registered one draw, while his only ever victory came as a Real Madrid player in the 2023–24 semifinals.

The midfielder has also yet to score a goal against Bayern.

Dortmund Heartbreak Lingers

Jude Bellingham’s Dortmund spell ended in disappointment thanks to Bayern. | Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis/Getty Images

Infamously, Bayern also provided one of the most painful experiences of Bellingham’s formative years.

The Englishman’s Dortmund fell to a pivotal 4–2 defeat in Munich during the 2022–23 season, and ultimately went on to lose the title to their rivals on the final day of the season.

The heartbreaking experience proved to be Bellingham’s farewell at Dortmund, as he made his move to Madrid that summer without winning a league title in Germany.

Chance for Revenge

Bellingham is expected to start on Wednesday. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Though his fitness still being carefully managed, Bellingham is expected to start in Munich after playing over an hour in the 1–1 tie against Girona on Friday.

With Aurélien Tchouaméni suspended for the second leg in Munich, Madrid need Bellingham to step up in a key midfield role on Wednesday and provide the physicality and leadership, as well as the forward momentum against Bayern.

If he can build on his cameo at the Bernabéu in the first leg, he has the chance to reignite his season and take the revenge on Bayern by banishing a ghosts that has haunted his young career.

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