Why Rodri Isn’t Playing for Barcelona vs. PSG—Champions League

When Barcelona take on defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, there will be no Rodri commanding the midfield from the opening whistle.

The Catalans arrived in France’s capital eager to extend their perfect start to 2026–27. Barcelona have won all 11 of their games this season, yet to put a foot wrong in La Liga or the Champions League.

Facing off with PSG is an entirely different beast, though. Luis Enrique’s men are all but unstoppable on Europe’s biggest stage, buoyed each matchday by well-rested superstars who enjoy Ligue 1 clashes from the bench.

Barcelona don’t have such luxuries, especially with El Clásico just a few days away. Hansi Flick is forced to manage the minutes of his players amid a tough run of fixtures, which means Rodri is on the bench for the marquee clash at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona Confirmed Lineup vs. PSG

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): García; Cancelo, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha.

Substitutes: Dominik Livaković (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Alejandro Balde, Álex Campos, Brian Fariñas, Fermín Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Hamza Abdelkarim.

Why Rodri Is Not Starting Against PSG

Rodri is on the bench against PSG. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Flick was no doubt keeping one eye on Sunday’s Clásico when rolling out his XI against PSG. Rodri, who has battled injury after injury over the last two years, has already logged heavy minutes this season in an unrelenting schedule for club and country.

At age 30, the midfielder needs to manage his workload. It’s likely he would have sat out of whatever game Barcelona played midweek ahead of Real Madrid’s arrival this weekend—it just so happens to be a date with the back-to-back Champions League winners.

The decision also comes after reports of Rodri dealing with minor muscular fatigue. The issue does not appear a major cause for concern; after all, the Spaniard just logged 90 minutes at the weekend and even got on the scoresheet in the team’s 5–2 rout over Real Betis.

But Flick is clearly taking no risks with a potentially league-defining Clásico coming at the weekend. If Barcelona take all three points against their bitter rivals, they will be nine points clear of Real Madrid atop the table and in firm control of the title race.

Even if the defending Spanish champions stumble against PSG without Rodri, they will still have overwhelming odds to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.