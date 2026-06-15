Why U.S.-Born Zion Suzuki Plays for Japan at the 2026 World Cup

Zion Suzuki turned heads on Sunday when he made four clutch saves between the posts, steering Japan to a 2–2 draw with the mighty Netherlands.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, born to a Ghanian father and a Japanese mother, was actually born in Newark, N.J., making him also eligible to not only compete for the U.S. men’s national team but the Ghanian national team too.

At a young age, though, Suzuki moved to Urawa with his family, which is where he picked up the sport, playing in the Urawa Red Diamonds’ youth academy until becoming the youngest player in club history to sign a senior professional contract in 2019 at just 16 years old. He stayed with the Red Diamonds until he was loaned out to Belgian side Sint-Truidense V.V. for the 2023–24 season. Suzuki then signed a five-year contract with Italian side Parma FC in the summer of 2024. He had five clean sheets and 66 saves in 20 starts last season in Serie A play.

Suzuki made his senior debut for Japan in 2022 and has 25 total caps; however, the 2026 tournament marks his World Cup debut. He is anticipated to start over 26-year-old Keisuke Osako and 27-year-old Tomoki Hayakawa for the duration of the summer.

Has Suzuki Ever Competed for U.S. Soccer?

Suzuki is anticipated to Japan’s starter through the summer. | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Suzuki has never competed for any U.S. youth national teams, starring for the Samurai Blue since the U-15 level through the U-23 level. Having made his senior debut with Japan, racking up now over two dozen appearances, Suzuki is ineligible to ever compete for the USMNT, and Ghana as well. U.S. Soccer was “keen to secure Suzuki’s allegiance,” though, per The Athletic.

Prior to the World Cup, Suzuki most recently starred in the March international window, collecting consecutive clean sheets against England and Scotland, as Japan went on to defeat each team 1–0. Suzuki made three saves and nine recoveries against England for the upset victory, a massive confidence boost for Japan heading into the tournament.

Suzuki and Japan now turn their attentions to the next Group F foe, Tunisia, who the team faces on Sunday in Monterrey. Tunisia has never progressed beyond the group stage at the World Cup and was just thumped 5–1 by Sweden on Sunday. Japan will be eager to capitalize on the North Africans’ current lack of confidence.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC