Why Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham Aren’t Playing for Real Madrid vs. Valencia

Real Madrid will be without two of their best players when they face off against Valencia on Sunday—winger Vinicius Junior and midfield maestro Jude Bellingham.

After failing to win the Spanish Super Cup and getting eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Los Blancos’ best chance at lifting a major trophy this season comes in La Liga. Despite a nightmare November, Xabi Alonso’s exit and injuries wreaking havoc, Real Madrid are just four points behind Barcelona in the standings.

A win at Mestalla brings Álvaro Arbeloa’s men back within one point of their bitter rivals, and a favorable run of league matches coming in February gives the team all the opportunity in the world to keep the pressure on the defending Spanish champions.

The 15-time European champions will be without the injured Bellingham for that stretch, though, and they will also be unable to call upon Vinicius Jr this weekend.

Why Vinicius Junior Is Not Playing Against Valencia

Vinicius Junior did not make the trip to Valencia. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr is suspended for Sunday’s clash due to yellow card accumulation. The Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga in last weekend’s 2–1 victory over Rayo Vallecano, earning himself a one-match ban.

On paper, a bout with 16th-place Valencia isn’t the worst match for Vinicius Jr to serve his suspension. Real Madrid already defeated the struggling side 4–0 back in November, and surely possess enough fire power in Kylian Mbappé to get the job done in the reverse fixture.

Except a trip to Valencia is never straightforward for Los Blancos; in recent years, there is always some drama unfolding on or off the pitch that takes away from the football being played under the lights at Mestalla.

Vinicius Jr, in particular, tends to be at the center of controversy at the away ground. The winger was subjected to racist abuse from the home supporters in May 2023 that eventually led to the arrest of three fans. Tensions flared last season as well, which led to the No. 7 getting sent off.

Even without the 25-year-old available, Real Madrid can still expect a wildly hostile environment waiting for them on Sunday night.

Bellingham’s Injury, Anticipated Length of Absence

Bellingham is a big miss in midfield. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Bellingham’s hamstring injury is more of a nuisance for Arbeloa, potentially ruling the England star out of action until mid-March.

The best case scenario is he returns to face Celta Vigo on Mar. 8, and failing that Elche the following week. But any longer on the treatment table could rule Bellingham out of a big derby clash with neighborhood rivals Atlético at the Bernabéu.

Bellingham will definitely be missing for both legs of the Champions League knockout playoff tie with Benfica, also missing domestic clashes against Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Getafe.

“It’s a significant loss, but I have an extraordinary squad for that,” Arbeloa said of Bellingham’s absence. “Let’s not forget that I think we have 17 players here who were European champions a year and a half ago, and with them we’ll overcome any absences we have.”

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE