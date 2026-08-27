Wrexham Agree Double Transfer Deal in Final Week of Window

Wrexham have agreed deals to sign wingbacks Issa Kaboré and Jacques Ekomié in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City defender Kaboré spent last season on loan at the Racecourse Ground, while Angers defender Ekomié impressed in Ligue 1 and attracted interest from German club Hamburg this summer.

Sports Illustrated understands the deal for Kaboré will see him join Wrexham for a fixed fee of $2.7 million (£2 million) on a three-year deal, which could rise to $6.5 million (£4.8 million) if various add-ons are met. Manchester City will also retain a 20% sell-on clause on any future transfer fee received, while they will have “matching rights,” which would entitle them to match any transfer offer accepted by Wrexham.

It is believed to be a similar situation with Ekomié, who is expected to join for a fixed fee of roughly $9.5 million (£7 million) on a four-year deal. That figure could rise to around $10 million (£7.4 million) if various add-ons are met. Angers have also included a sell-on clause in the deal, although it is not currently clear what percentage they will receive.

Why Wrexham Are Signing New Wingbacks

Wrexham have agreed to sign two wingbacks. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images/Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham always wanted to sign a wingback this summer, but finishing the window with three new additions in that position would certainly represent a change in their transfer plans. CEO Michael Williamson recently reiterated that the focus was on “quality over quantity” this summer, although the club could now sign four players in the final six days of the window, taking their overall total to seven additions.

The moves for Kaboré and Ekomié come after Phil Parkinson claimed he had a “good chat” with the club's transfer committee at the weekend, while co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were in attendance to watch Wrexham draw 1-1 with Watford in the Championship.

Wrexham have already signed wingback Danny Imray from Crystal Palace for $6.65 million, and he scored his first goal for the club against Watford. The arrival of Kaboré will provide stronger competition on the right wing, though it could cast uncertainty over the future of versatile wide player Ryan Longman.

Ekomié will be expected to play regularly on the left wing amid ongoing concerns over the fitness of Liberato Cacace. The New Zealand international managed just 13 appearances during an injury-riddled debut season in North Wales and has already missed the first three competitive matches of the new campaign. George Thomason is a reliable backup option, but he is a natural central midfielder who is still learning the position.

Wrexham have ultimately decided that they cannot risk going through an entire season with only one fully fit, natural wingback available and have accelerated plans to strengthen both positions before deadline day.

The Red Dragons are still in the market for a center back and an attacking midfielder before the window closes, while a striker signing has not been ruled out either. Wrexham are exploring a possible deal for Leicester City defender Harry Souttar, while they are interested in Millwall star Femi Azeez and Ipswich Town ace Anis Mehmeti for the attacking midfield role.

Wrexham have until the English transfer window closes at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to add to a squad that finished seventh in the Championship last season.