The Wild Rule That Helped Lionel Messi Escape Suspension for Fifth MLS Yellow Card

Despite picking up his fifth caution of the season on Wednesday, Lionel Messi is available to play Inter Miami’s next match against the New England Revolution thanks to a head-turning MLS rule regarding yellow card suspensions.

Typically, a player must serve a one-game ban after picking up five yellow cards. So when Messi, who had already received four cautions this MLS season, entered the referee’s book in the Herons’ 2–2 draw with FC Cincinnati midweek, many assumed the Argentine would have to sit out of the team’s penultimate regular season clash on Sunday.

Except a rule exists in MLS that rewards players for “good behavior.” That’s right—players can see their total yellow-card tally reduced if they go the next five matches without entering the referee’s book.

The rule has existed for years, but it’s only now making waves since Messi and Inter Miami are the benefactors.

Breaking Down MLS’s Good Behavior Incentive

MLS contains a unique yellow card rule. | Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

A rule that makes yellow cards disappear under the “Good Behavior Incentive” sounds farfetched, but it actually exists in the MLS’s rules and regulations.

“A player will automatically reduce his yellow card accumulation total by one yellow card each time he appears in five consecutive matches without receiving a yellow card, red card or supplemental discipline in such matches,” the guidelines state.

“For clarity, a player cannot have a negative yellow card accumulation total; the Good Behavior Incentive can only reset to a zero-card total. This incentive will be automatically applied a maximum of three times throughout the course of the MLS Regular Season.

“For example, if a player on his third caution of the season completes five consecutive matches without receiving a card or supplemental discipline, that player will have one yellow card caution removed from his cumulative total, leaving the player with a total of two yellow cards.

“The incentive can be applied a maximum of three times during the regular season, and only takes effect once the relevant match has been completed.”

Messi’s Good Behavior Gives Inter Miami a Boost

Lionel Messi (left) and Germán Berterame are hoping to lead Inter Miami to another MLS Cup triumph. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Thanks to the “Good Behavior Incentive,” Messi only has three yellow cards to his name despite technically picking up five this season in MLS.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or saw his yellow card against Orlando City wiped away after he went the next five games without receiving a yellow card, red card or supplemental discipline. Messi did the same following his yellow card against Nashville SC; he avoided punishment in his next five appearances, and therefore had the card expunged.

So when Messi entered the referee’s book on Wednesday, it was only the third yellow card on his record. Therefore, he is free to play against the New England Revolution this weekend.

The rule gives Kily González his best player for an important showdown at Gillette Stadium. Inter Miami sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, two points behind the Revolution. They can take sole possession of second place with a win away from home on Sunday.

The final placings in the table have MLS Cup playoff implications. The Herons will be gunning for as high a seed as possible, and their best odds of taking down New England are with Messi leading the attack.

The 2022 World Cup winner leads the MLS Golden Boot race with 25 goals in 29 appearances. Messi is also eyeing a record third consecutive MLS MVP award, as well as another run to the MLS Cup final with Inter Miami. Getting the team back to winning ways against one of the toughest opponents in the league will fill the Herons with confidence ahead of the postseason.