Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play for Portugal vs. Wales?

New Portugal boss Jorge Jesus made it very clear where Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his plans for the fall international break.

The manager confirmed the 41-year-old will start against Wales so long as “nothing exceptional happens” in the build-up to Thursday’s UEFA Nations League clash. It would mark the first appearance for Ronaldo—and his teammates—since Portugal lost to Spain in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. It flies in the face of his sister’s retirement prediction during the tournament.

Jesus’s decision will do nothing to silence the controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s exploits with Portugal. Many believe the national team would be better off without the Real Madrid legend in the XI, an argument that gained even more ground after he only scored three goals at this summer’s showpiece event, two of which came against Uzbekistan in the group stage.

But Jesus, who led Ronaldo and Al Nassr to Saudi Pro League glory last season, is tuning out the noise. “I notice that your concern is centered on whether Cristiano is ready to play,” he continued. “Cris is a symbol of Portugal, but that does not give him the right to play every match.

“But to give you an idea, we played a match in Hong Kong without him, and there were 5,000 spectators, and when he played there were 55,000 spectators. He will play [against Wales], and I hope he scores a goal or two and I will substitute him straightaway.”

Portugal’s Fall International Schedule

Jorge Jesus is hoping to get Portugal back to winning ways. | Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Opponent Date Location Wales Sept. 24 Estádio José Alvalade—Portugal Norway Sept. 27 Ullevaal Stadion—Norway Denmark Oct. 1 Parken—Denmark Norway Oct. 4 Estádio do Dragão—Portugal

Ronaldo Gets Candid About Portugal Future

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing one more trophy with Portugal. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Doubters and criticism is nothing new to Ronaldo, especially when it comes to the national team. Despite winning everything at the club level between his days at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was never able to win a World Cup.

His greatest rival Lionel Messi finally got over the line with Argentina in 2022 and dragged La Albiceleste to the 2014 and 2026 World Cup finals. It was that win in Qatar for Messi that finally silenced much of the G.O.A.T debate.

Messi retired from international soccer following this summer’s tournament, but Ronaldo is still leading Portugal’s line despite all the naysayers telling him to hang up his boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a final World Cup to forget. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

“The most important point is to be able, inside the pitch, to score goals and help the team to win games,” Ronaldo said in his pregame press conference.

“If the manager doesn’t count on me, I can leave today—no problem at all. When I feel that I’m not doing anything here, that I’m not contributing on the pitch, not scoring goals, creating a bad atmosphere, or that they don’t want me here, I’ll be the first to pack my bags.”

Ronaldo has 146 goals and 233 appearances for the Portugal national team, both records in men’s international soccer. The iconic forward helped his country win the 2016 European Championship, as well as 2018–19 and 2024–25 UEFA Nations League titles.

As he chases 1,000 career goals, Ronaldo would love nothing more than to bookend his time with the Seleção das Quinas by hoisting one more Nations League trophy.