Will Estevao Play for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup?

Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane inspired no sense of consolation when ruling on Estêvão’s chances of featuring for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. “I’m not sure,” was the message of doubt left to linger.

The prodigious teenager has endured an injury-riddled second half of his debut campaign in west London. A hamstring issue in February prevented Estêvão from featuring in Carlo Ancelotti’s final Brazil roster ahead of his World Cup announcement this summer, but the youngster did return to action at the end of March.

After being handed three consecutive starts, Estêvão’s body broke down again just 15 minutes into Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United. The former Palmeiras star immediately called for medical attention before gingerly making his way off the pitch. He was reduced to tears in the dressing room.

McFarlane confirmed that Estêvão “won’t play for us this season” ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal against Leeds United. “He’s going to be out for a little bit of time. So, that’s really unfortunate, especially for someone so young and so talented. But we’re here to support him and be around him.”

When pushed specifically on the Brazilian’s potential World Cup involvement, McFarlane could do little more than shrug. “I’m not sure on that, if I’m honest,” the temporary coach replied. “I just know that he won’t be available for us. So, I’m sure he’s very hopeful he can make the World Cup. I don’t know on that.”

Ancelotti’s Estevao Stance Gives Chelsea Youngster Hope

Carlo Ancelotti (left) is a big fan of Estêvão. | Mauro PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

When Ancelotti was appointed Brazil manager last summer, it was widely expected that his former Real Madrid forwards, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, would dominate the Seleção’s frontline. However, it was the smiley youngster at Chelsea who caught the Italian’s eye.

“He is a very, very special player,” Ancelotti gushed when discussing the fleet-footed winger with ESPN Brasil earlier this season. “He is very different because he has a big natural talent. It doesn’t mean that he is 100% developed because of his age. In terms of his talent, he can’t improve it but what he can do is to give continuity.”

The former Chelsea boss was also thrilled about Estêvão’s decision to join the demanding setting of the Premier League, where he can develop “the physical aspect, the tactical learning and the mental approach” of his game.

“Estêvão will be at the World Cup,” Ancelotti concluded. Injury and ill fortune may suggest otherwise.

How Neymar Can Benefit From Estevao Injury

Neymar Jr. has struggled to stay healthy for the last two seasons. | Martin Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Should Estêvão be swiftly ushered into the national team setup after missing so many of the last few weeks through injury, Neymar Jr could have some questions to ask. Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer has been repeatedly denied a spot on the roster by Ancelotti after failing to prove his consistent fitness.

The waning 34-year-old has belatedly strung together a series of consecutive appearances for Santos—littered with fan disputes and allegations of misogyny—in a final push for what would surely be his final outing at a World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti can be convinced. While every roster announcement is met with the circus of Neymar’s omission, imagine the scrutiny Ancelotti would invite upon himself if he calls up Pelé’s ageing successor and then doesn’t start him in every World Cup match.

Rather than the fallen former icon, Ancelotti could turn a star of the future in the form of Bournemouth’s Rayan, who made his international debut in March. Zenit’s ambitious forward Luiz Henrique is higher up the pecking order than his teenage compatriot while Barcelona’s Raphinha would surely be the first-choice option on the right wing, should he recover from a hamstring problem of his own.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli could be another option but often looks uncomfortable when shoehorned onto the right wing, where his one-dimensional trick of cutting onto his stronger right foot is rendered entirely useless.

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