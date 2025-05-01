Will Jules Kounde Be Available vs. Inter Milan in Champions League Semifinals Second Leg?
Barcelona could be without Jules Koundé for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan after the club confirmed he sustained a hamstring injury.
Barcelona suffered a massive blow just three minutes before halftime in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. After the Catalans clawed their way back into the game thanks to a history-making goal from Lamine Yamal and another from Ferran Torres, Koundé went to ground with an injury. The Frenchman received treatment on the pitch before Hansi Flick was forced to replace him with Eric García.
Following the club's 3–3 draw with Inter Milan, Barcelona announced the extent of Koundé's injury: "Tests carried out on first team player Jules Koundé this morning have shown he has a distal hamstring injury in his left leg. His evolution will determine when he returns to first team activities."
With less than a week until Barcelona and Inter Milan clash in the second leg of Champions League semifinals at the San Siro, Koundé's fitness remains a top concern for the Spanish giants.
It is unlikely Koundé will be available to play for Barcelona when the Catalans take on Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. The Frenchman is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks as he recovers from his hamstring injury, per ESPN.
Barcelona should have no trouble getting past last-place Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday, May 3 without Koundé, but they will have a much tougher time against Inter Milan on Tuesday, May 6. If the 26-year-old is not ready to play, then Flick will have to rely on García to lock down the right flank with a trip to the Champions League final on the line.
Flick is already without his starting left back Alejandro Balde due to a hamstring injury and now could be forced to leave both his first-choice fullbacks behind when Barcelona travel to Italy. The good news for the Catalans, though, is that Balde and Robert Lewandowski are working to be back for the second leg of the semifinals.
Koundé, though, will be racing to recover in time for El Clásico on May 11. Barcelona could all-but claim the La Liga title with a victory over Real Madrid, but collecting three points will be difficult without Koundé to keep Vinícius Júnior quiet.