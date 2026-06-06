Argentina begins preparations for the defense of its world title on Saturday with a warm-up friendly against Honduras in Texas, but the participation of Lionel Messi remains shrouded in mystery.

La Albiceleste are among the favorites for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, aiming to become the first nation to win back-to-back trophies since Brazil in 1962. Finding its groove pre-tournament could prove essential to success.

Lionel Scaloni will demand an impressive performance from his world champion against Honduras at Kyle Field this weekend, especially given the upcoming opponent failed to qualify for this summer’s event in North America.

However, Argentina’s talisman, captain and star forward Messi could be absent for the first of two friendlies.

Will Lionel Messi Play Against Honduras?

Messi remains a fitness doubt. | Juan Manuel Baez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There have been fears in Argentina regarding the fitness of Messi, who has been battling muscle fatigue in his left hamstring in recent weeks. The Inter Miami star’s most recent appearance was on May 25, where he assisted twice in a bonkers 6–4 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Despite some soreness in his leg, Messi was unsurprisingly selected in Scaloni’s traveling squad for the World Cup, joining compatriots Nico Paz, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel and Leandro Paredes in fighting fitness issues ahead of the tournament.

While Messi has always been expected to return in time for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, there has been doubts over his availability for pre-tournament friendlies against Honduras and Iceland.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had been training separately as he sought to rebuild his fitness, although his recent return to full team training has prompted a positive injury update from Scaloni prior to the Honduras clash.

Lionel Scaloni Offered Major Injury Boost

Lionel Scaloni has provided an update on Messi’s condition. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

“Leo is doing well,” Scaloni told reporters on Friday. “Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along.

“He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We’ll see if it’s the one tomorrow or the next one. But he’s doing a lot better and that gives us tranquility.”

Scaloni has up until 24 hours before kickoff against Algeria to replace injured players in his squad, the Argentina boss insisting he’s willing to be ruthless in cutting players.

“It can happen [replacing players],” said the 48-year-old. “Today we have the feeling that the guys are doing well, but what we’re completely sure of is that if any one of them is not available, they’ll be left out.

“We have that clear. For now, they’re doing well, but we’ve been monitoring them. When the decisive stage arrives, which is the final week, where they have to ramp up to see if they are 100%, that’s when we’ll decide, even though it’ll hurt a lot if any one of the guys has to be left out.”

Messi will certainly hope to play some part against Honduras and/or Iceland in a bid to find some rhythm before the main event begins.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC