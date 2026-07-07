Anyone hoping to channel U.S. women’s national team legend Brandi Chastain on the silver screen has some pretty big shoes to fill.

The 57-year-old retired soccer player did, after all, score the game-winning penalty kick in Team USA's 1999 Women’s World Cup win vs. Team China, then tear off her shirt in celebration—a legendary moment that produced one of the most iconic (and trailblazing) sports images of all time. Not only that, but she is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, and a co-founder of the NWSL's Bay FC, as if scoring the definitive goal on her sport's biggest stage wasn't enough of a resume-topper.

Luckily, however, Julia McDermott is up for the challenge.

The 28-year-old actress will play Chastain in the upcoming Netflix film The 99'ers, which chronicles the exciting story of the 1990s U.S. women’s national soccer team and its thrilling win in the 1999 World Cup Final. The victory—which marked the American squad’s second title— signified a watershed moment in the sport while also transforming and heightening the identity of the American women’s team. Joining McDermott in the project, which recently finished filming, are Emily Bader as Mia Hamm; Emilia Jones as Julie Foudy; Zoey Deutch as U.S. women’s soccer exec Marla Messing; and Alessandro Nivola as coach Tony DiCicco, among others.

"The amount of research and respect that they're giving to this project, like, they want to make the greatest sports film ever," Chastain said of the cast and crew in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, orchestrated on behalf of her partnership with Friskies. "And we’re telling them they can, you know, why not? Why [can’t] this be the greatest sports movie ever made?"

"I think they’re taking this project on with a tremendous amount of gusto and respect and responsibility, and the conversations we've had either on the phone or FaceTime or via text have been spectacular.”

To keep the project rooted in reality, Chastain said she shared certain mindset-related and personal tidbits with McDermott, ensuring the Juilliard-trained actress had enough information to unlock the spirit and perspective of the then-30-year-old soccer player.

"Back in the day, you had to carry your own cleats and carry your own jerseys and all that stuff, and I’d never put any of that on until I crossed the threshold into the locker room," Chastain told SI. "That’s where I kind of had this transformative moment. I want [McDermott] to enter in that ecosystem with the same kind of [mindset]. Like, I can have fun in both places, but when I cross that line, I’m there."

"She could appreciate that," Chastain went on, "and she’s like, ‘O.K., thank you for letting me into what that moment was for you and how to feel about [it].’ You’re not just walking into the locker room being like, ‘Whatever!’ you know? No, we have something to do. And so I really appreciated that she was interested in knowing those details."

The pair also spoke before the crew shot the pivotal penalty kick scene just a few weeks ago, a piece of the film that McDermott and Chastain would, of course, both care deeply about.

"I couldn’t go, but Mia was there. I think Joy was there. Julia FaceTimed me before and goes, 'OK, it’s happening, we're gonna do it,' and I was like, 'You got this, no problem," Chastain said. "You’re born to do this thing.' It was really pretty cool."

A release date has not yet been set, but perhaps audiences could expect something around the 2027 Women’s World Cup next summer? That would be fitting, anyway. In the meantime, though, the stars of the 1999 team will continue yapping away in their group chat, which Chastain confirmed (1) does exist and (2) is incredibly active.

"Every day. It’s hilarious," she said of the frequency with which she and her old teammates talk. "This week, we're sharing old photos of ourselves."

"It’s a fun group."

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