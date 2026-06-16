Wrexham's 10 Most Expensive Signings in History

Wrexham could break their transfer record once again this summer as they continue their push for the Premier League.

The Red Dragons narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs, finishing two points behind Hull City, who went on to earn promotion to the English top flight. Wrexham’s seventh-place finish in the second division marked the highest finish in the club’s history, a remarkable achievement following their rapid rise from the National League.

Wrexham broke their transfer record three times as part of a $45 million spending spree last summer, which saw 13 new players arrive as they “fast-tracked” their squad to compete at such a high level. Phil Parkinson was backed with another $6 million to add three more players during the January transfer window, taking the club’s total spending for the season to just under $50 million.

It is understood that the North Wales club will focus on quality over quantity this summer, with fewer arrivals expected. However, they could still spend heavily to attract star names. As a result, Wrexham may once again break their transfer record. Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive signings in the club’s history.

Wrexham’s Most Expensive Transfers

10. George Thomason ($1.6 million)

George Thomason was transformed by his position change. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Thomason became Wrexham’s fourth signing of last summer when he joined from League One side Bolton Wanderers. The versatile midfielder wore the captain’s armband during his time at Bolton, making 169 appearances across five years.



The 25-year-old initially appeared to be an unusual signing, with no obvious role in Wrexham’s midfield. However, he enjoyed a new lease on life when deployed as a left wingback in the Boxing Day victory over Sheffield United. Despite never having played the position before, Thomason produced an outstanding individual performance, registering three assists in a 5–3 win.



While he remains down the pecking order in central midfield, Thomason has proven to be a valuable member of the first-team squad.

9. Conor Coady ($2.7 million)

Conor Coady’s Wrexham move did not go to plan. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Coady looked like a sensible addition when he joined from Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League. The experienced center back has made 198 Premier League appearances and was part of England’s squads for both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.



Wrexham sources said Coady was by far the easiest of the club’s 13 summer signings to complete, with all parties eager to finalize the deal. He started the season at the heart of the Red Dragons’ defense but lost his place following a 3–1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers in September, which proved to be his final league appearance for the club.



Having lost the trust of manager Phil Parkinson, the former Wolves captain joined Charlton Athletic on loan during the January transfer window. He is expected to leave Wrexham this summer after making just six competitive appearances.

8. Kieffer Moore ($2.7 million)

Kieffer Moore had an up-and-down debut season. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Moore became Wrexham’s eighth signing as they prepared for their first season back in the Championship in 43 years. The experienced striker joined from divisional rivals Sheffield United after featuring in their playoff final defeat to Sunderland.



The 33-year-old established himself as a key figure during the opening months of the season and played an important role as Wrexham adapted to life in the division. Moore scored 13 goals across all competitions during his debut campaign in North Wales, although only one came in the second half of the season.



He finished the season as the club’s second-choice striker and could slip further down the pecking order if another forward arrives this summer.

7. Sam Smith ($2.7 million)

Sam Smith helped secure promotion from League One. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Smith became the first seven-figure signing in the club’s history when he joined from Reading in January 2025. The striker was brought in to add firepower to the attack and scored several important goals as Wrexham secured promotion to the Championship.



The 28-year-old began the season as a backup option but worked hard and seized his opportunity when Moore suffered an injury. Smith started the year with three goals in three games as Wrexham established themselves as playoff contenders and also scored in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.



He finished the campaign with nine goals in 47 appearances and remains an important part of the squad heading into next season.

6. Liberato Cacace ($3 million)

Liberato Cacace struggled with injuries. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Cacace became Wrexham’s most expensive signing at the time when he joined from Empoli last summer. His arrival generated considerable excitement as the club altered its transfer strategy and signed a player with no previous experience in British soccer.



The left wingback started well but made only 13 appearances across all competitions in a season disrupted by four separate injuries. A five-game stretch in late fall represented his longest spell in the team without a setback. The injuries came as a surprise given that Cacace had not missed a single match through injury during his previous three seasons with Empoli.



The 25-year-old is part of New Zealand’s World Cup squad and hopes to establish himself during his second season at the Racecourse Ground.

5. Dom Hyam ($3.7 million)

Dom Hyam was quickly promoted to captain. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wrexham moved for Hyam on deadline day after missing out on priority target Zak Vyner. The 30-year-old arrived with a wealth of experience, having won two promotions with Coventry City and spent five seasons in the Championship.



Hyam quickly established himself as a key figure in Wrexham’s defense and was soon handed the captain’s armband by Parkinson. He made 47 appearances across all competitions and scored his first goal for the club in the FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.



The experienced center back is part of Scotland’s squad for the 2026 World Cup and is expected to be a key figure once again next season.

4. Lewis O’Brien ($6.8 million)

Lewis O’Brien was a record signing at the time of his arrival. | Lee Keuneke/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham broke their transfer record for a second time last summer when they signed O’Brien from Nottingham Forest. The Red Dragons won the race for the versatile midfielder, who had attracted significant interest following an impressive loan spell with Welsh rivals Swansea City.



O’Brien began the season in central midfield before being pushed into one of the advanced midfield roles by Parkinson. He scored four goals and added seven assists, with most of his contributions coming in the more attacking position. However, an injury crisis later forced him back into a deeper role.



With a fully fit squad available next season, it will be fascinating to see where Parkinson deploys one of the most talented players in the team.

3. Callum Doyle ($6.8 million)

Man City inserted a buy-back clause in Callum Doyle’s deal. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham made a major statement when they signed Doyle from Manchester City last summer. Despite being only 22 years old, he arrived with considerable experience after loan spells at Coventry City, Leicester City and Norwich City.



Man City protected their interests by including both a buy-back clause and a 25% sell-on clause in the deal. Doyle made 39 appearances during his debut season, including 29 consecutive starts during the run-in.



After an excellent campaign, he was named to the Championship Team of the Season and also won Wrexham’s Young Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

2. Ben Sheaf ($8.8 million)

Ben Sheaf’s encouraging start was slowed by injury. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Sheaf became Wrexham’s second-most expensive signing when he completed a big-money move from Coventry City on deadline day. The 28-year-old was a popular figure with the Sky Blues after establishing himself as a key player during his five-year spell at the club.



Coventry were willing to cash in on a player with a concerning injury history, something Wrexham experienced firsthand during his debut season. When fit, Sheaf was one of the team’s standout performers, but he missed 13 of the final 14 matches of the season through injury.



The former Arsenal midfielder returned on the final day of the campaign and will hope to put those injury problems behind him in his second year in North Wales.

1. Nathan Broadhead ($10.1 million)

Nathan Broadhead is under pressure to perform. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham shattered their transfer record when they signed Broadhead from Ipswich Town in a deal that could eventually rise to nearly $13.5 million. The Wales international became the club’s ninth signing of the summer when he returned to his boyhood club ahead of its Championship campaign.



The 28-year-old showed flashes of brilliance during his debut season, but overall it proved to be a disappointing campaign in which he recorded eight goals and five assists. Broadhead did not finish the season as a regular starter, and much was made of the substantial fee paid to secure his services.



There is no questioning the North Walian’s talent, and he will hope to help guide Wrexham toward the Premier League during his second season at the Racecourse Ground.

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