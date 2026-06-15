Phil Parkinson Issues Wrexham Transfer Update on Opening Day of Window

Phil Parkinson has warned that it may be some time before Wrexham complete their first signing of the 2026 summer transfer window.

The Red Dragons narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship playoffs last season and are looking to strengthen their squad this summer. Wrexham signed 13 players ahead of their first season back in the second division in 43 years, but they are expected to prioritize quality over quantity this time around.

Wrexham are aiming to refresh their wing back options this summer and are also expected to be in the market for a holding midfielder and a center forward. The Welsh club could additionally look to add another goalkeeper, with neither Arthur Okonkwo nor Danny Ward emerging as a standout option at this level.

Although Wrexham finished just two points shy of the playoffs, sources close to the club expect the Championship to be even more competitive next season. The three clubs relegated from the Premier League will benefit from lucrative parachute payments designed to ease their transition to the lower division, potentially raising the overall standard of competition.

Wrexham Set for Slow Start to Summer Transfer Window

Wrexham will opt for quality over quantity this summer. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wrexham have often preferred to conduct the bulk of their transfer business later in the summer window, when there is a clearer picture of which players are available. That approach is expected to continue this year, with several targets away at the 2026 World Cup, along with various agents and representatives.

The summer transfer window officially opened on Monday, June 15, but Parkinson does not expect any immediate arrivals at the Racecourse Ground. Wrexham face Wisła Kraków in their first preseason match in less than a month, on Saturday, July 11.

“The World Cup always slows down elements of the market, and we expect that to be the case again,” the Wrexham manager told The Leader. “I’m not anticipating a lot of movement over the next few weeks.

“There was a lot of change last year. Some players came in early, like Danny Ward and Ryan Hardie, while others arrived later. We’re very clear about the areas we’d like to strengthen and, as always, we’re working hard to make that happen.

“But sometimes the work at this stage of the summer goes largely unnoticed because it involves speaking with agents and players and making sure we stay in the loop regarding the people we want to bring in.”

When Does the Championship Transfer Window Open?

The EFL has confirmed the dates for the 2026–27 summer and winter transfer windows.

The summer window opened on Monday, June 15, 2026, and will close at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The winter window will open on Friday, January 1, 2027, and close at 11 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Monday, February 1, 2027.

When Does the 2026–27 Championship Season Start?

The EFL has also confirmed the key dates for the 2026–27 Championship season.

The campaign will begin with the first round of the Carabao Cup on the weekend of August 7–9, before the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two seasons kick off the following weekend, August 14–16.

Wrexham Preseason Plans: Confirmed Fixtures, Dates, Opponents

Date Opponent Venue Country July 11 Wisła Kraków Synerise Arena, Kraków Poland July 18 Manchester United Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Finland July 25 Leeds United Raymond James Stadium, Tampa United States July 29 Liverpool Yankee Stadium, New York United States Aug. 2 Sunderland Subaru Park, Philadelphia United States

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