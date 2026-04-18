Wrexham closed the gap on Hull City to just two points in the frantic race for the final EFL Championship playoff position.

Phil Parkinson’s side secured a precious 2–0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday as they bounced back from consecutive defeats with an important win. The Red Dragons won’t allow themselves to get distracted in the race for sixth place, but they can’t ignore the fact that Hull City dropped points as they were held to a 1–1 draw by Birmingham City on the same day.

It leaves Wrexham seventh in the table on 67 points, two behind Hull City. Derby County are also in the promotion picture and sit a point behind Wrexham with just three matches left of the EFL Championship regular season.

Whatever happens next, Parkinson’s side have now secured their highest ever league finish in the 162-year history of the club.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship With Three Matches Remaining

14 EFL Championship goals and counting for Josh Windass 👏



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/xdXWr5xG7P — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 18, 2026

Place Team Points Goal difference Games played 1 Coventry (P) 86 +42 43 2 Milwall 76 +11 43 3 Ipswich Town 75 +29 41 4 Southampton 75 +24 43 5 Middlesbrough 72 +20 42 6 Hull City 69 +4 43 7 Wrexham 67 +5 43 8 Derby County 66 +9 43

Wrexham remain seventh in the EFL Championship table, with 67 points from 43 matches played this season. It means there are nine points left to play for this season across the final three league games. Although they could still finish on 76 points, sixth place is the most realistic target for the Red Dragons in their push for a playoff position.

Coventry City secured promotion to the Premier League with a draw against Blackburn Rovers at the start of the weekend, while Millwall moved up to second with a win over Queens Park Rangers. Ipswich Town are level on points with Southampton, though they have two matches in hand over the in-form side. Middlesbrough sit fifth ahead of a huge clash with Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Hull City held onto sixth despite their draw against Birmingham City, with Wrexham two points behind and Derby County a point further behind them. All three teams are in the race for sixth with just two weeks left of the EFL Championship season.

What Wrexham Need from Remaining Championship Fixtures

Wrexham appear to have the hardest remaining fixtures of the three teams battling to finish in sixth place this season.

Phil Parkinson’s side are back in action when they travel to face relegation-threatened Oxford United in midweek, before they take on Premier League-bound Coventry City in their final away game of the season. Wrexham finish the Championship season at home to playoff contenders Middlesbrough.

Hull City remain the favourites to secure sixth place and will fancy their chances of three points when they make the trip to face relegation-threatened Leicester City next Tuesday. Their final away match of the season is against Charlton Athletic before they host in-form Norwich City on the final day of the campaign.

Derby County are the other side in the playoff picture and they appear to have the easiest fixture schedule. The Rams take on Norwich away from home in midweek, before another away trip to mid-table Queens Park Rangers. They will end their season with a home clash against Sheffield United.

It means Hull City need eight points from their last three matches to be assured of a playoff position.

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