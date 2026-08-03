Wrexham’s August Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Kickoff Times

Wrexham return to Championship action this month looking to continue their climb toward the Premier League.

The Red Dragons recorded the highest league finish in the club’s 162-year history last season, placing seventh in the Championship and narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Wrexham finished just two points behind Hull City, who went on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson’s side enter the new campaign in a much stronger position than they did a year ago, when 13 senior players arrived as part of a $45 million spending spree. With the foundations now firmly in place, Wrexham have prioritized quality over quantity this summer and have made just one signing so far.

The club’s primary focus this season will be their Championship campaign rather than domestic cup competitions, with promotion to the Premier League the clear objective. Parkinson has already revealed that Wrexham will treat their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Middlesbrough as an extension of preseason, using the match to build fitness and sharpness ahead of the league opener.

Here is a look at Wrexham’s schedule for August as the club aims to make a fast start in its latest bid for promotion.

Wrexham August Schedule 2026–27

Wrexham will play four competitive matches during the opening month of the season, along with a behind-closed-doors friendly before their Championship opener.

Things begin on Aug. 7 with a trip to Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup. At this stage last season, a stoppage-time double from Ollie Palmer was needed to take Hull City to penalties, where Parkinson’s side eventually came out on top.

Another away day, this time to Cardiff City, will serve as a difficult start to the Championship season. The two Welsh rivals are both vying to be the pride of the country.

Wrexham’s first home game of the season comes on Aug. 22 with a visit from Watford, who finished 16th in the Championship standings last year but have responded with a raft of signings from sister side Udinese in Serie A.

August comes to a close with a battle against a Birmingham City side part-owned by NFL legend Tom Brady. It was a 2–0 defeat away at St Mary’s in April that handed a major dent to Wrexham’s promotion hopes, and so the Red Dragons will be out to set the record straight here.

Match Competition Venue Date/Time Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham Carabao Cup Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. 7 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Cardiff City vs. Wrexham EFL Championship Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. 17 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Watford EFL Championship Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. 22 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Birmingham City EFL Championship Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. 28 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

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