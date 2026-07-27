Wrexham Close to Signing Crystal Palace Star—and Deal Could Trigger Outgoings

Wrexham are closing in on a deal to sign versatile Crystal Palace fullback Danny Imray.

The 23-year-old is set to become the Red Dragons’ first signing of the summer as Phil Parkinson looks to strengthen a squad that finished seventh in the Championship last season and narrowly missed out on a playoff place.

Wrexham have prioritized adding at least one right wingback this summer, with Imray viewed as a player who offers enormous potential while also being capable of making an immediate impact in the first-team squad.

Although Imray has yet to make a competitive appearance for Premier League side Crystal Palace, he impressed during loan spells with Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion last season. It is understood the deal will be worth around £5 million ($6.65 million).

Who Is Danny Imray?

Imray has Championship experience from a loan with West Bromwich Albion last season. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC/Getty Images

Imray began his career with local clubs Ilford and Billericay Town in non-league soccer before joining Chelmsford City to continue his development. He spent 18 months with Chelmsford before being scouted by Premier League side Crystal Palace and joining the club’s academy.

A year after arriving at Crystal Palace, Imray returned to Chelmsford on loan to continue his development. He then spent the next two seasons progressing through Palace’s youth system before joining Bromley on loan two years ago to gain his first experience in the English Football League.

The right-sided defender impressed during a full season in League Two and earned a loan move to League One side Blackpool last summer. Imray was initially expected to spend the entire campaign at Bloomfield Road but performed so well that Crystal Palace recalled him in January before sending him to Championship side West Bromwich Albion for the remainder of the season.

Although born in England, Imray is eligible to represent the Trinidad and Tobago national team. Wrexham have previously had six Trinidad and Tobago players on their books, including club legend Denis Lawrence, who became the first Wrexham player to appear at a FIFA World Cup when he represented his country in 2006.

Danny Imray 2025–26 Championship Stats

*Stats via Fotmob

Metric Value Appearances 16 Minutes played 1,116 Goals 1 Assists 2 FotMob rating 7.02 Successful passes 77.6% Accurate long balls 46.8% Successful dribbles 55.2% Defensive contributions 75 Recoveries 50 Clean sheets 7 Goals conceded while on pitch 8

What Would Signing Imray Mean for Wrexham?

Ryan Barnett is expected to leave Wrexham this summer. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Imray is expected to become a key part of Wrexham’s starting lineup once he completes his move from Crystal Palace in the coming days. The Red Dragons made signing a new right wingback a priority this summer after deciding against reviving their interest in Manchester City loanee Issa Kaboré.

Wrexham have rotated Aaron James, Ryan Barnett and Ryan Longman in the right wingback role throughout preseason, with Imray’s arrival expected to pave the way for two departures. James has been earmarked for a loan move, while Barnett is expected to leave the club in some capacity. That would leave Imray as the first-choice option, with Longman likely providing cover.

Imray is renowned for his pace and attacking intent, and his arrival is expected to give Wrexham another dangerous outlet in the Championship next season. There is also a belief that he can not only improve the starting lineup immediately but also develop into a player capable of making the step up to the Premier League should Wrexham secure promotion.

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