Wrexham Contracts, Expiration Dates Ahead of 2026 Summer Transfer Window

It is set to be another busy summer in North Wales as Wrexham look to build upon their solid foundations and launch a successful promotion bid next year.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson’s side fell agonizingly short on the final day of the Championship season, as their 2–2 draw with Middlesbrough meant they missed out on the final playoff position by just two points. Even if they had squeezed into sixth place on the final day, there would have been plenty of work to do for the Red Dragons to make it to the Premier League.

Wrexham’s seventh-place finish was the best in the club’s 162-year history, with the ambition to go even better next season in their push for the promised land. To do so, there could be several high-profile transfers this summer, but to facilitate those, there will also have to be some notable exits as well.

Here is a look at the current contract situations of all first-team squad members.

Wrexham Contracts and Expiration Dates

Wrexham signed Issa Kabore on loan from Manchester City last summer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

2026

Andy Cannon*

Reuben Egan

Aaron James

Issa Kaboré

Jay Rodriguez

Wrexham have five players out of contract this summer, if you include Manchester City loanee Issa Kaboré. The 24-year-old experienced a mixed debut campaign in North Wales, with a handful of excellent individual performances amid a rather inconsistent level of play.

Now that the Red Dragons know they will not be in the Premier League next season, they will step up their summer recruitment plans, with a right wingback being targeted. Kaboré is one option available to them, but after they looked into deals for Terry Devlin and Festy Ebosele in January, a second spell seems unlikely.

* Wrexham have the option to trigger an additional year in Andy Cannon’s contract, though he is expected to leave as a free agent, like everyone else on the list.

2027

Paul Mullin could leave Wrexham for good this summer. | James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images

Harry Ashfield

Ryan Barnett*

Lewis Brunt

Callum Burton

Conor Coady

Mo Faal

Dom Hyam

Matty James

Elliot Lee

Ryan Longman*

Paul Mullin

Tom O'Connor

Arthur Okonkwo

Seb Revan

Dan Scarr

Danny Ward

Sixteen players will enter the final year of their respective Wrexham contracts this summer, leaving the club with some interesting decisions to make. Although the bulk of them will not be offered new terms, this summer could represent the final opportunity for the Welsh club to sell them for a transfer fee before they become free agents.

This feels most important in the case of Arthur Okonkwo. The 24-year-old is a firm fan favorite but lost his starting role to Danny Ward in the closing weeks of the season, with no talks underway over a new contract. If he is not promised regular playing time next season, then it might be in everyone’s best interest for him to be sold during the offseason.

Dom Hyam is the leading contender from the list to be rewarded with a contract extension, while youngster Harry Ashfield could also be handed a new deal after an impressive loan spell with Cheltenham Town. Wrexham could look to move club legends Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee on permanently this summer, with neither having an immediate future at the club.

2028

Windass delivered when it mattered most for Wrexham during the final months of the season. | Wrexham AFC

Liberato Cacace

George Dobson

Ryan Hardie

Kieffer Moore

Lewis O'Brien

Ollie Rathbone

Ben Sheaf*

Sam Smith*

George Thomason

Josh Windass

Wrexham have the core nucleus of next season’s squad tied down to long-term deals and will only need to cherry-pick a few key additions this summer. George Dobson and Ollie Rathbone were both recently rewarded with contract extensions to reflect their importance to the first-team squad, but there is no rush to reward any of the other players on the list with new deals.

It will be interesting to see what happens with striker Ryan Hardie, who only joined the club last summer as a free agent from Plymouth Argyle. He was loaned out to Huddersfield Town during the winter transfer window, and it already looks as though his time is up under Phil Parkinson.

2029

Manchester City insisted on a buyback clause when they sold Callum Doyle. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Nathan Broadhead

Bailey Cadamarteri

Max Cleworth*

Callum Doyle

Davis Keillor-Dunn

Zak Vyner

Wrexham have six players with another three years left on their current deals. Three of those were January additions in Bailey Cadamarteri, Davis Keillor-Dunn, and Zak Vyner, as the Red Dragons offered them contract security in order to secure their respective signatures midseason.

Callum Doyle was named in the Championship Team of the Season and picked up the Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards, with plenty of interest expected in his signature this summer. The length of his contract should give Wrexham plenty of negotiating power over his future, though they might need to offer him improved terms if they are to keep him at the club.

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