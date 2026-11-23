It looked for a moment as though Wrexham’s defeat to Sheffield United could spell the end for Phil Parkinson. Instead, it might prove to be the moment their disjointed season finally got started.

The Red Dragons never got going at Bramall Lane, producing such a poor performance that their only effort on target came deep into stoppage time from a player who had unknowingly suffered an ACL injury earlier in the half. Sam Smith’s season-ending injury, coupled with Parkinson’s brutal dressing down of his team, made it feel as though there was only going to be one unsavory outcome.

Parkinson took drastic action, forcing his squad and staff to watch the entire first half of the match before holding a brutally honest discussion about accountability, effort and the reasons why their season had been so disappointing up to that point. Nothing was off the table as they looked to clear the air and build the kind of defiant unity that had been the backbone of their rise from the National League.

REACTION TO WREXHAM’S RECENT UNBEATEN RUN

Phil Parkinson Made Wrexham Tough to Beat

Wrexham players put their bodies on the line to hold on against Lincoln City. | Andrew Vaughan/Getty Images

Since then, Parkinson has gone back to basics. Amid an attacking injury crisis that has left him without four senior options, Wrexham have switched their formation from a 3-4-2-1 to a 3-5-1-1, adding an extra central midfielder at the expense of an attacking option.

Although that has come at the cost of some creativity, it has given them a much stronger midfield base, with more passing options and defensive cover. The result has been fewer chances conceded and greater control of matches, despite their depleted squad.

Parkinson has made accountability a non-negotiable and reverted to a team built around high energy levels, a strong work rate and trust, rather than simply selecting those who are more technically gifted. His midfield generals, Ben Sheaf and Matty James, have been replaced by the energetic George Dobson and George Thomason, with summer signing Ben Whiteman tasked with controlling the play.

“[Thomason] just typifies what we want here at Wrexham in terms of his heart, and he’s a good player,” Parkinson told BBC Radio Wales after the Lincoln win.

Sheaf has still played a key role in their three-match unbeaten run, making substitute appearances in all three matches. James, however, has been limited to just one cameo, as Wrexham held on against Wolves before the recent international break. There has also been a more prominent role for Ollie Rathbone, who has dropped into central midfield to focus on pressing opponents and closing down space, while still offering directness in attack.

The biggest change, though, has come in defense. The unbeaten run has coincided with Max Cleworth’s return to the starting lineup, and his impact has been extraordinary. Of the 20 league goals Wrexham have conceded this season, only two have come while he has been on the pitch. In one of those instances, against Burnley, he was actually injured at the time.

Max Cleworth (left) has stabilized Wrexham’s defense. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Cleworth and Callum Doyle are both technically gifted defenders who can not only keep goals out but also contribute to Wrexham’s attacking play and creativity in possession. Both have the confidence to play out from the back and the license to make overlapping runs, with summer signing Joe Worrall providing the robust defensive presence that holds it all together.

That was on show on Saturday, as the Red Dragons stood firm against Lincoln’s late pressure to secure their fourth clean sheet of the season and just their second away win of the campaign.

“I think it is the accountability of the players and making sure we have honesty,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated at the weekend. “Today we put back in place what is needed on your travels; you’ve got to have that resilience, that is at any level we have played at. I go back to the National League games and coming to grounds where the dressing rooms are small, the crowds are against you and some really, really tough games at that level. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, but we’d find a way on our travels.”

Those characteristics will be tested again on Tuesday, when Wrexham travel to face Bristol City, who have lost their previous four home matches. They have scored just four goals at Ashton Gate this season. In fact, Norwich City have scored more there courtesy of their 5–0 victory earlier this month, although Wrexham have managed just six goals on the road themselves.

It means we could be in for another scrappy affair, with attacking quality at a premium and one moment of brilliance—or one mistake—potentially deciding the match. It could feel like a National League fixture all over again, and Wrexham have shown they still possess the mentality to grind out unglamorous results at just the right time.