Wrexham Faced With New Challenge For First Time Under Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham could face a battle to keep hold of some of their best players in the summer transfer window after missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Red Dragons finished seventh in the Championship table this season and missed out on the playoffs by just two points. Although it was the best finish in the club’s 162-year history, there was also a sense of disappointment that the season wasn’t even better.

Phil Parkinson has already admitted that Wrexham must improve its squad if it is to push for promotion to the Premier League, with many anticipating a stronger division next season. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and West Ham United have all been relegated from the Premier League and will receive parachute payments next season, while Middlesbrough, Southampton and Birmingham City are also expected to be strong promotion contenders.

The Welsh club will also face a new challenge this summer: fighting to keep hold of some of its best players. While there has been transfer interest in Wrexham stars during their remarkable rise from the National League, this is the first summer in which the club might struggle to retain them.

With the club now operating at the top end of the Championship, its best performers will be on the radar of Premier League clubs, which can not only offer more money but also a higher platform on which to perform. It means Wrexham must not only show huge ambition in signing players, but also in keeping hold of them.

Who Could Wrexham Lose This Summer

Manchester City insisted on a buyback clause when they sold Callum Doyle. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham is braced for transfer interest in defender Callum Doyle after a standout campaign in the Championship.

The 22-year-old excelled following his $6.8 million move from Manchester City and was named in the Championship Team of the Season for his exploits. Doyle also earned recognition in North Wales, being named both the club’s Young Player of the Season and the Players’ Player of the Season.

Wrexham knew it had signed a future star when City insisted on including a buyback clause in his sale last summer, with several Premier League clubs expected to be interested in a potential move over the coming months. Doyle is under contract until 2029, so the Red Dragons remain in a strong position regarding his future, but they also accept that every player has a price.

Speaking after the draw with Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, Wrexham captain Dom Hyam sparked transfer concern when he admitted the club might find it hard to keep Doyle this summer.

“He’s a really quality player. I think he’s got everything,” he said. “He’s technically so calm. He’s a beast as well, and he’s young. I think that’ll unfortunately attract some big clubs. It’s obviously out of our hands, but he’s got a big future.”

Callum Doyle 2025–26 Championship Season Stats

Stat Value How value compares to rest of Championship Appearances 34 >65% Minutes played 2875 >79% Ground duels won 195 >81% Aerial duels won 106 >87% Clearances 171 >86% Shots blocked 22 >86% Passes completed 1394 >89% Passes attempted 1852 >94% Minutes per booking 359 >36%

Wrexham might also face a battle to keep Josh Windass at the club after another excellent individual campaign. The 32-year-old was named the club’s Player of the Season after a campaign that saw him score 17 goals and register six assists across all competitions.

Windass is a target for Scottish giants Rangers, who are managed by his former Sheffield Wednesday mentor, Danny Röhl. He was signed as a free agent last summer, so any sale would represent pure profit from a financial perspective, though it is hard to see why Wrexham would even consider a sale unless the player pushed for a move. Sports Illustrated understands there is currently nothing to report regarding Rangers’ interest.

In terms of other players who might attract attention this summer, there have already been reports linking Hull City with a move for Lewis O’Brien. The Tigers’ transfer embargo will be lifted next month, allowing the club to pay transfer fees to sign players once again.

Wrexham also paid an initial fee of $6.8 million to sign O’Brien from Nottingham Forest last summer and might find it hard to resist any bid that would allow the club to make a profit. The 27-year-old enjoyed a good debut season in North Wales, but few would complain if he were presented with the chance to play in the Premier League again.

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