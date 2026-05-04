‘Out of Our Hands’—Wrexham Captain Reveals Worrying Transfer Reality After Promotion Heartbreak

Wrexham won’t be playing in the Premier League next season, but that doesn’t mean one of their best players won’t be as star defender Callum Doyle is expected to attract plenty of interest.

The Red Dragons missed out on a place in the Championship playoffs on the final day of the season after a heartbreaking 2–2 draw with Middlesbrough. It was still a season of huge success for Wrexham as they secured their highest-ever league finish, but there was still obvious disappointment after their dreams of an unprecedented fourth successive promotion came to an end.

Phil Parkinson’s side learned a lot from their first season back in the Championship in 43 years and proved they have the solid foundations required to launch another promotion bid next season. Wrexham will no doubt eye some ambitious moves in the summer transfer window, but perhaps one of the most important pieces of business will be keeping Doyle at the club.

The 22-year-old was named in the Championship Team of the Season after an excellent individual campaign and also picked up the Wrexham Young Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards. Doyle was one of the star performers across the entire campaign, and there is a real fear that he could attract interest from several bigger clubs in the coming months.

Hyam Expects Doyle Transfer Interest

Manchester City insisted on a buyback clause when they sold Callum Doyle. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Parkinson claimed Wrexham made a “statement of intent” when they signed Doyle from Manchester City last year, and it would be another if they manage to keep hold of him this summer.

Doyle joined Wrexham in a deal worth $10 million, which included a 25% sell-on clause and a buyback clause for Pep Guardiola’s side. In a summer when City will lose experienced center back John Stones and could also allow defender Nathan Ake to leave the club, a move for Doyle would definitely make sense.

The England youth international should be on the radar of several Premier League clubs after an excellent season in which he showed he can start attacks just as well as he ends them. At the age of 22, Doyle is also extremely experienced, with 132 Championship appearances already during his career.

The center back made 39 appearances for the club, including 29 consecutive starts during the run-in, and was a key reason why they were in the playoff race until the final day. Doyle excelled alongside the experienced Dom Hyam in the Wrexham backline, and the Scotland international, who could be playing at the World Cup this summer, wouldn’t be surprised if offers come in for the youngster.

“He’s a really quality player. I think he’s got everything,” Hyam said of Doyle after the final-day draw with Middlesbrough. “He’s technically so calm. He’s a beast as well, and he’s young.

“I think that’ll unfortunately attract some big clubs. It’s obviously out of our hands, but he’s got a big future.”

Would Wrexham Sell Doyle This Summer?

Doyle had an excellent season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Callum Doyle 2025–26 Championship Season Stats

Stat Value How value compares to rest of Championship Appearances 34 >65% Minutes played 2875 >79% Ground duels won 195 >81% Aerial duels won 106 >87% Clearances 171 >86% Shots blocked 22 >86% Passes completed 1394 >89% Passes attempted 1852 >94% Minutes per booking 359' >36%

Wrexham have no desire to sell Doyle this summer, but there is an appreciation that every player ultimately has a price. The North Wales club pulled off a genuine coup to win the race for the 22-year-old, and the fact that City insisted on a buyback clause shows the caliber of player they signed.

Under the current EFL Profitability and Sustainability rules, a Championship club can lose $56.30 million over a three-year rolling period. Wrexham reported a loss of $20.15 million for the 2024–25 season, which leaves plenty of room for investment this summer.

However, if the club wants to supercharge its promotion bid, there is an acceptance that at some point it might need to cash in on some key players to give it even more financial freedom. The record sale for a Championship center back is the $55 million Man City spent to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth six years ago, while Everton signed Ben Godfrey from Norwich City for $34 million that same summer.

A bid in that region would give Wrexham a very tough decision to make. Doyle is an exceptional player, and it would take an exceptional fee to consider his sale.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC