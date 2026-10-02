Wrexham Injury News: Latest Updates, Potential Return Dates

Wrexham could be boosted by the return of Danny Imray and Ollie Rathbone when they travel to face Derby County in the Championship next week.

The Red Dragons are currently without six players due to various injury issues but are hopeful the extended three-week international break will give them time to get at least two of them back to match sharpness. Phil Parkinson's side will play a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday to keep the squad fit as they look to hit the ground running when they return to action.

Wrexham would appear to have a favorable flurry of fixtures this month, and a good run could see them quickly rise up the Championship table. They could also be helped by the return of some key players to the matchday squad. Here is all the latest injury news.

Danny Imray

Danny Imray started the season strongly for his new club. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Potential return: Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Derby County

Imray missed the recent victory over Southampton due to a minor hamstring issue and is not expected to be sidelined for long. Parkinson expects him to return to training soon and, if that goes to plan, he could be named in the squad to face Derby County after the international break.

Ollie Rathbone

Ollie Rathbone missed the start of last season due to a severe ankle injury. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Potential return: Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Derby County

Rathbone has missed the last two matches after suffering minor ankle ligament damage but is also set for an imminent return to training. The fan favorite could be involved against Derby County next week, though Wrexham might take a more cautious approach with him given his previous ankle troubles a year ago, which saw him miss the first 20 league matches of last season.

George Thomason

George Thomason was a key part of the Wrexham starting lineup last season. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Potential return: Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Middlesbrough

Thomason suffered a thigh injury in the second match of the season against Watford and has missed the last six games. He was initially ruled out for 10 weeks, which would put his potential return date just before the next international break. The versatile midfielder will have a repeat scan on his injury this Friday but is making good progress in his rehabilitation.

Max Cleworth

Wrexham have only conceded one goal with Max Cleworth on the pitch this season. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Potential return: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Lincoln City

Cleworth has missed the last two matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the recent home draw against Burnley. The academy graduate was initially ruled out for eight weeks and has already missed two matches. He could be back in action the same week as Thomason, but is currently slightly behind his teammate and might not be available until after the next international break.

Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead could be sidelined for the rest of the calendar year. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Potential return: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Norwich City

Broadhead missed the recent victory over Southampton after suffering a thigh strain in training, which also forced him to withdraw from the Wales squad for the current international break. He is even further behind Cleworth in his recovery and might not be available until December at the earliest.

Liberato Cacace

Liberato Cacace has been scarcely spotted this season. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Potential return: Unknown

Cacace has still not made a competitive appearance this season due to ongoing muscle problems after managing only 13 appearances during his debut season in North Wales. Parkinson insists the left wingback has been “really unlucky” with injuries and that Wrexham will just have to be patient before he is ready to return to action.

Given his lack of playing time, it is difficult to gauge when he might actually be available for selection again.