Wrexham Injury News: Latest Updates, Potential Return Dates
Wrexham could be boosted by the return of Danny Imray and Ollie Rathbone when they travel to face Derby County in the Championship next week.
The Red Dragons are currently without six players due to various injury issues but are hopeful the extended three-week international break will give them time to get at least two of them back to match sharpness. Phil Parkinson's side will play a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday to keep the squad fit as they look to hit the ground running when they return to action.
Wrexham would appear to have a favorable flurry of fixtures this month, and a good run could see them quickly rise up the Championship table. They could also be helped by the return of some key players to the matchday squad. Here is all the latest injury news.
Danny Imray
- Potential return: Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Derby County
Imray missed the recent victory over Southampton due to a minor hamstring issue and is not expected to be sidelined for long. Parkinson expects him to return to training soon and, if that goes to plan, he could be named in the squad to face Derby County after the international break.
Ollie Rathbone
- Potential return: Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Derby County
Rathbone has missed the last two matches after suffering minor ankle ligament damage but is also set for an imminent return to training. The fan favorite could be involved against Derby County next week, though Wrexham might take a more cautious approach with him given his previous ankle troubles a year ago, which saw him miss the first 20 league matches of last season.
George Thomason
- Potential return: Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Middlesbrough
Thomason suffered a thigh injury in the second match of the season against Watford and has missed the last six games. He was initially ruled out for 10 weeks, which would put his potential return date just before the next international break. The versatile midfielder will have a repeat scan on his injury this Friday but is making good progress in his rehabilitation.
Max Cleworth
- Potential return: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Lincoln City
Cleworth has missed the last two matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the recent home draw against Burnley. The academy graduate was initially ruled out for eight weeks and has already missed two matches. He could be back in action the same week as Thomason, but is currently slightly behind his teammate and might not be available until after the next international break.
Nathan Broadhead
- Potential return: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Norwich City
Broadhead missed the recent victory over Southampton after suffering a thigh strain in training, which also forced him to withdraw from the Wales squad for the current international break. He is even further behind Cleworth in his recovery and might not be available until December at the earliest.
Liberato Cacace
- Potential return: Unknown
Cacace has still not made a competitive appearance this season due to ongoing muscle problems after managing only 13 appearances during his debut season in North Wales. Parkinson insists the left wingback has been “really unlucky” with injuries and that Wrexham will just have to be patient before he is ready to return to action.
Given his lack of playing time, it is difficult to gauge when he might actually be available for selection again.
Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.