Three Reasons Why Wrexham Could Be Big Winners From International Break

After a last-minute win over Southampton, it might have seemed like the three-week international break came at the worst possible time for Wrexham.

In a change to the previous fixture schedule, there is now a three-week international break rather than a two-week one, allowing national teams to play four matches across one window and reducing the number of breaks in the first half of the season from three to two.

It means we are now midway through a 16-day international break between matchdays in the Championship, with Wrexham not back in action until they travel to face Derby County on Saturday, Oct. 10. Although it might seem like momentum has been halted, the break is not necessarily a bad thing for the Red Dragons.

Injured Players Up to Speed

Josh Windass has found it difficult during the first weeks of the new season. | Getty Images Europe

The biggest advantage for Wrexham is the lengthy break will allow them to get two key players back to full fitness. Josh Windass was the club’s star performer last season, with 17 goals across all competitions, and he finished third in the entire Championship for goal contributions.

Windass almost single-handedly dragged Wrexham into the playoffs, scoring seven of their 13 goals during the final weeks of the season as they narrowly missed out by a point. The Red Dragons are so much better with a fit and firing Windass, which hasn’t been the case during the first months of the new campaign.

The 32-year-old did not play once during preseason and has quite clearly been playing catch-up during his first five appearances this season. Windass missed the opening two league matches and has only started three times, one of which saw him hooked at halftime against Burnley.

Then there is Ben Sheaf. He was Wrexham’s best midfielder last season but also missed the entire preseason schedule and only made his first appearance of the season in the latest win over Southampton. Sheaf played 65 minutes of that match, and it was enough time to remind everyone just how good he is at the base of the Wrexham midfield.

Sheaf played a pivotal role in the victory, helping Wrexham control the ball in possession while also protecting the backline for long periods when his side were without the ball. No matter who they are playing against, Wrexham are simply a much better team with him in the side.

When you consider the tough fixtures they have faced and that they have effectively been without their two best players for most of it, Wrexham’s start to the season actually looks more positive than negative. If they can get Sheaf and Windass fully fit, they could soon be one of the best teams in the division again.

New Signings Finally Settled

Joe Worrall made his Wrexham debut in the heavy defeat to West Ham United. | CameraSport/Getty Images

Another huge positive of the lengthy break is that Wrexham should be able to bring Deadline Day signings Joe Worrall and Callum O’Hare up to speed.

The pair signed the day before Wrexham faced Millwall in the EFL Championship, a match that marked the start of a run of four games in the space of just 10 days. Not only did the Red Dragons face a packed fixture schedule, but three of those games were lengthy away trips to Millwall, Swansea and West Ham, further adding to the challenge.

It meant the new signings had little time to adapt to their new surroundings in North Wales, nor did they have much time on the training ground to work on tactics, with most of their sessions focused on match recovery and lighter preparations for their specific opponents.

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that Worrall’s only appearance came when he replaced the injured Dom Hyam against West Ham. O’Hare, meanwhile, has yet to register a direct goal involvement in any of his four outings for his new club.

The pair were both signed to become key parts of the Wrexham starting lineup, and we could see them both unleashed to their full potential when Wrexham finally return to action next week.

Parkinson Speculation Silenced

Wrexham fans chanted for Phil Parkinson throughout the win over Southampton. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

The best news from the international break is that there is no news regarding Phil Parkinson. The Wrexham manager came under fresh scrutiny after the 6-0 hammering against West Ham but responded in style with a 2-1 victory over Southampton, in which the Racecourse Ground crowd serenaded him with their support.

Parkinson went for a pint with sporting director Steve Nickson two days after the West Ham defeat, while CEO Michael Williamson visited the club’s new training facility at Colliers Park a few days later to show their support for the manager, who still retains the full backing of the board.

Even if they had lost to Southampton, there was never any suggestion that Wrexham would consider the future of their legendary manager so early into the season, though there was an acceptance that improvement was required. There is internal confidence that improvement will come after the international break, when key players are back to full fitness and new signings are properly integrated. Plus, Wrexham also appear to have a more favorable run of fixtures on the horizon.

Wrexham are well aware that promotion to the Premier League is a marathon, not a sprint, and although they might struggle to compete with parachute-payment clubs West Ham and Wolves for the automatic promotion places this season, they remain confident of reaching the playoffs.

Parkinson will be given all the time he needs to make that possible.