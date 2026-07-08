Wrexham Land Major Shirt Sponsorship Deal, With More Changes to Come

Wrexham has announced that Firefox will become the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2026–27 season.

The Welsh club confirmed a multi-year partnership with Mozilla’s independent web browser, which will also become Wrexham’s Official Web Browser Partner.

As part of the agreement, the Firefox logo will appear on the front of all men’s and women’s first-team jerseys throughout the upcoming season. The partnership will debut this weekend when Wrexham unveils its new away kit against Wisła Kraków. The club teased the black away strip as part of the announcement. Sports Illustrated understands the new home kit will feature Wrexham’s traditional red, while the third kit is expected to be predominantly cream.

“We are thrilled to welcome Firefox as our new front-of-kit partner,” Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds said in an official club statement. “We love an underdog story, and both Wrexham and Firefox know what it’s like to battle giants. It takes inventiveness, relentlessness and a pristine browsing history. So let’s effing go…”

Those sentiments were echoed by John Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer at Mozilla.

“Partnering with Wrexham AFC is a natural fit,” Solomon said. “At their core, both Wrexham and Firefox are challenger brands that have built passionate global communities by doing things differently and staying true to who they are.

“Wrexham has created something incredibly special through authenticity, ambition and a deep connection with its supporters. Firefox has approached the internet with that same philosophy—working to build it as it should be, with openness, community and people at the center of it all. We’re excited about what’s ahead and what we can build together.”

For privacy reasons, our full kit has been blocked. But we are SO excited to announce our new front-of-kit partner: @firefox. Unblocked version coming shortly…



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 8, 2026

Wrexham Set for More Sponsorship Changes

Wrexham’s partnership with Firefox is the second major sponsorship agreement the club has announced in recent weeks after Nex Playground replaced HP as its sleeve sponsor last month.

While financial terms of either deal have not been disclosed, Firefox is the latest high-profile brand to partner with Wrexham since the club’s Hollywood takeover five years ago.

In its latest financial results, covering the club’s 2024–25 promotion season from League One, Wrexham revealed that sponsorship income accounted for $23 million of its $44 million in total revenue. That represented a 31.5% increase from the previous year, with those figures expected to rise again following promotion to the Championship.

The Red Dragons offer sponsors a unique platform, with their global reach extending well beyond the 46 regular-season league matches they play each year. A front-of-shirt sponsor benefits not only from worldwide exposure through one of soccer’s fastest-growing brands and its association with Mac and Reynolds, but also from prominent visibility in Welcome to Wrexham, FX’s award-winning documentary series, which has already been renewed for three more seasons.

Wrexham no longer have a sponsor for the Racecourse Ground. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Wrexham has already secured new front-of-shirt and sleeve sponsors this summer, with a new back-of-shirt sponsor also expected to be announced before the start of the season. Meanwhile, the Racecourse Ground is without a naming-rights partner after its three-year agreement with StoK Cold Brew expired this summer.

The Welsh club is unlikely to be short of interested partners should it decide to sell the stadium’s naming rights again. It could also receive a significant financial boost if the naming rights to the new $95 million Kop Stand are ever sold.

Those increased commercial revenues will be especially important following the implementation of the new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) regulations. Under the rules, clubs are permitted to spend up to 85% of their total revenue on squad costs, while an annual equity injection of approximately $13.5 million can also count toward revenue, increasing overall spending capacity.

Club sources suggest Wrexham’s revenue for its first season back in the Championship could reach approximately $65 million, although that figure will not be confirmed until next year’s financial results are released. If accurate, the club would be able to invest roughly $69 million under the new financial regulations.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC